His research explored not just whether contaminants were present, but also how best to manage the situation if they were. As director of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Center for Hazardous Substances in Urban Environments and later while head of the Center for Contaminant Transport, Fate, and Remediation, he led influential studies of contamination in Maryland’s urban areas. He consulted on disasters such as the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill, and researched depleted uranium at Aberdeen Proving Ground. The latter project allowed him to use his background in nuclear science to understand the impact of Army bullets made with depleted uranium that were lodged in the soil after test firings.