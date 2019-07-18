Edna C. Sandler, businesswoman and beach lover, dies

Edna C. Sandler, a retired businesswoman and a beach lover, died Tuesday of dementia at Brightview South River, an Edgewater assisted-living facility. The former longtime Stevenson resident was 83.
Edna Cramer, the daughter of Harry Cramer, a shoe salesman, and his wife, Bessie Cramer, a stay-at-home parent, was born in Baltimore and raised in Northwest Baltimore.
She was a 1954 graduate of Forest Park High School and attended what is now Towson University. She was married for 13 years to Nelson Seidman, a lawyer, who died in 1967.
In 1969, she married David Sandler, and together that year they founded Sandler Systems, a sales and management business. He died in 1995, and the company was later sold.
Mrs. Sandler enjoyed vacationing at Assateague Island, which was her favorite beach, family members said.
She liked traveling with her family and boating on the Chesapeake Bay. She was also a dog lover.
Mrs. Sandler was a collector of watercolors and sculpture.
“She had rather eclectic taste in art," said her daughter, Stacy Seidman Greenstreet of Lothian, who added that her mother’s favorite motto was “Live, Love, Laugh.”
Services are private.
In addition to her daughter, she is survived by two sons, Richard Seidman of Franklin, Tenn., and Bruce Seidman of Pawleys Island, S.C., and nine grandchildren.