Edith C. Gibson, the first Black woman to supervise secondary art education in Baltimore public schools, dies

“We didn’t have much money, but we had a lot of fun and a wonderful time growing up. In those days, we had to take a rest in the afternoon and we’d sit on the front steps of our brownstone telling stories,” Ms. Lewie recalled of her family’s days in Sugar Hill. “In the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue there were 15 teachers and school administrators and our mother wanted us to emulate, mind and respect them. She thought they were good role models for us.”