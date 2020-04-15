Edgar L. Feingold, retired public relations executive and past president of Maryland’s ACLU chapter, dies

“We didn’t go into neighborhoods where we knew Frank wouldn’t be welcome,” Mr. Feingold said in a 2016 Baltimore Sun story. "There were places we didn’t bother with because no one would rent to a black man. There were other times when I’d go to the door — Frank stayed in my Ford station wagon — and inquire, and the owner would say, ‘Who is it for?' When I told him, he’d say, ‘Oh, well, we don’t think so.' I’d go back to the car and tell Frank, ‘This is no place for you. It’s hostile.' Was I embarrassed? Absolutely. But Frank understood the situation.”