‘Eddie’ Ngan Ling Ng, a Hong Kong-born transplant who achieved the ‘American dream’ as a systems engineer for a federal agency, dies

“He was like, ‘You guys are very fortunate. I had to grow up so poor,’ ” said Ms. Ng, a senior majoring in French language and literature and government and politics at the University of Maryland, College Park. “He talked about growing up in the heat. He didn’t have running water. It was very dirty. They had to travel far to get water. But my dad was proud that he was able to rise out of poverty, create a new life, and see his children succeed in better circumstances than he had growing up.”