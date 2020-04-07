xml:space="preserve">
Earl G. Graves Sr., founder of Black Enterprise magazine, dies

Lillian Reed
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 07, 2020 12:52 PM
A discussion of Black entrepreneurship isn't complete without Black Enterprise magazine, which itself is responsible for highlighting, championing, and guiding Black entrepreneurs in America. Founder Earl G. Graves Sr. first published the magazine in 1970, and for decades Black Enterprise has been the leading resource for prospective or current Black business owners. Consequently, Graves is recognized as one of the greatest Black entrepreneurs in American history.
(John Mathew Smith/Wikimedia Commons)

Earl Graves Sr., founder of Black Enterprise magazine and prominent Morgan State University alumnus, has died.

Graves died Monday evening after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, his son Earl Butch Graves Jr. confirmed in a tweet. He was 85 years old.

“I loved and admired this giant of a man, and am blessed to be his namesake,” Earl Butch Graves Jr. states in the post. “LOVE YOU DAD!”

Graves launched a long and prosperous career in business at the then-Morgan State College in the late 1950s, where he would proclaim to anyone who asked: “I want to make a lot of money and I want to create change.”

Decades later, Morgan’s school of business and management now bears Graves’ name.

Graves started his first business at Morgan mowing lawns up and down Hillen Road. As the business grew, he was able to raise his prices and hire his fraternity brothers, he said.

Entrepreneur and founder of "Black Enterprise Magazine," Graves' philanthropic efforts at Morgan were rewarded with the naming the Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management. Graves graduated in 1957.
((Baltimore Sun/Nanine Hartzenbusch))

His career in business eventually expanded to include real estate ventures in Brooklyn, N.Y., in the 1960s to selling large corporate ads for Black Enterprise magazine when he started it in 1971.

He served as publisher and chief executive for Black Enterprise and sat on the boards of several major American corporations, including Chrysler Corp. and Federated Department Stores Inc.

Graves also headed Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. of Washington, D.C., the nation’s largest minority-controlled Pepsi bottling franchise at the time.

Baltimore Sun reporter Liz Bowie contributed to this article.

