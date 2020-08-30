Dr. Noel R. Rose, a former faculty member at Johns Hopkins’ Bloomberg School of Public Health, dies

He earned a bachelor’s degree in science from Yale University in 1948 and a Ph.D. in medical microbiology from the University of Pennsylvania in 1951. Awarded research funding for his discovery of autoimmunity, Dr. Rose received his M.D. from the University of Buffalo School of Medicine in 1964 and went on to serve on the faculty there until 1973. From 1973 to 1982, he was a professor and the chair of the Department of Immunology and Microbiology at the Wayne State University School of Medicine.