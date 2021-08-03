Bishop Douglas Miles, well-known clergyman and Koinonia Baptist Church pastor who co-headed BUILD, dies

Bishop Douglas Miles, the former pastor of Koinonia Baptist Church who was active in the BUILD neighborhood empowerment movement, died early Tuesday at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. He was 72.
His son, Harvey Miles, said his father died following surgery.
Born in Baltimore and raised in Lafayette Courts in East Baltimore, the Rev. Miles was a 1966 graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and was a National Merit Scholarship finalist. He earned a bachelor’s degree in humanistic studies at the Johns Hopkins University in 1970.
He received his religious education at St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Roland Park.
As an undergraduate, the Rev. Miles worked to improve the treatment of minority students and asked for more African American faculty hires. He also helped establish the Black Student Union at the Homewood Campus.
The Rev. Miles was among the first African Americans to assist at Baltimore’s St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and later was in an early class of Black trainees with the old First National Bank.
He founded Koinonia Baptist Church in 1992.
In 1980, the Rev. Miles was a clergyman at Brown’s Memorial Baptist Church in West Baltimore when he was asked to join the Industrial Areas Foundation, a community organizing network, to join a group of pastors exposing redlining at a financial institution.
He later joined a protest at the old Provident Bank that led to changes in the financial institution’s practices.
The Rev. Miles went on to be a co-chair of BUILD, Baltimoreans United in Leadership Development.
He and his group pushed for the creation of the College Bound Foundation, which assists Baltimore City public school students for college and provides financial aid. He also worked for Nehemiah Homes for low- and moderate-income families and the rebuilding of the Oliver neighborhood in East Baltimore.
“I started preaching when I was 18, and I would take nothing for the journey,” he said in a Johns Hopkins alumni publication interview. “My only desire is that I could be 20 years younger because I think it’s a great time to be in ministry because of the possibilities for change that exist for those who are committed.”
Survivors include his wife of many years, Rosanna Miles; his two sons, Harvey Miles and the Rev. Dante K. Miles, both of Baltimore; five grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
