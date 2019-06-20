Douglas W. Franchot Jr., father of Maryland comptroller and retired lawyer, dies

Douglas W. Franchot Jr., a retired lawyer and father of Maryland Comptroller Peter W. Franchot, died Thursday morning at his Riderwood Village retirement community home in Silver Spring from cardiovascular failure.

“I just wanted to let everyone know that my father, Douglas Franchot, died peacefully this morning at the age of 97,” the comptroller wrote on Facebook. “I’m grateful and relieved that he was alert, in good spirits and free of pain in the days leading up to his death.”

Douglas Warner Franchot Jr. was born in Tulsa was the son of Douglas W. Franchot Sr. and his wife, Constance Lippincott Franchot was born in Tulsa, Okla.

He was predeceased by his two wives, the former Janet “Jenny” Kerr and Maryann Franchot.

A private memorial service will be held in the future.

In addition to Mr. Franchot, who lives in Taloma Park, the elder Franchot is survived by two other sons, Douglas W. Franchot III of International Falls, Mont., and Michael L. Franchot of Atlanta; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A full obituary will follow.

fred.rasmussen@baltsun.com