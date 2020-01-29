Dorothy E. “Dottie” Young, a retired registered nurse who was an avid sports fan, died Dec. 30 of undetermined causes at Roland Park Place. The former Lochearn resident was 98.
The former Dorothy Elizabeth Eckels, daughter of William Eckels, a hardware store proprietor, and his wife, Emma Ditzel Eckels, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised in Forest Park, where she graduated in 1939 from Forest Park High School.
She earned a degree from a Baltimore nursing school, family members said, and while working as a pediatric nurse at the old Maryland General Hospital, she met her future husband, Dr. John David Young Jr., who was completing a surgical residency.
“They got to know one another when he accidentally sat on the prongs of an open medical chart,” a daughter, Dr. Karen Margaret Young of Madison, Wisconsin, wrote in a biographical profile of her mother.
They became engaged after he sold his microscope and purchased an engagement ring and proposed to her under the statue of Marquis de Lafayette and his horse in Mount Vernon Place, family members said. They married in 1943.
After her husband returned from World War II where he had served with the medical corps, the couple moved to Rochester, New York, where Dr. Young completed a residency at Strong Memorial Hospital. They returned to Baltimore in 1950.
While raising their five children, Mrs. Young maintained a busy schedule serving on numerous boards and volunteering at Emmanuel Episcopal Church and Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland.
In the late 1960s, after her children had grown, Mrs. Young returned to nursing part time for several years at the University of Maryland Medical Center.
She participated in political campaigns, was an active anti-war protester and supported the work of Planned Parenthood.
Mrs. Young, an accomplished gourmet cook, enjoyed presiding over dinner parties for family and friends that were enlivened by vigorous discussions of political and social issues.
“Dorothy was a high-spirited and generous woman who was never hesitant to express an opinion or lend a helping hand,” her daughter wrote.
She enjoyed dancing, creating games played at her dinner parties, and cheering on the old Baltimore Colts and the Orioles.
Her husband died in 1995.
Plans for a celebration of life this summer are incomplete.
In addition to Dr. Young in Madison, she is survived by three other daughters, Kathryn Young Kaufman of Lutherville, Janice Gail Young of San Jose, California, and Judith Ann Young Gorinson of Yonkers, New York; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Her son, John David Young Jr., died in 2001.