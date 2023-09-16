Dorothy ‘Dottie’ T. Sparrow, newspaper reporter and descendant of the founder of Sparrows Point, dies

Dorothy “Dottie” T. Sparrow, a newspaper reporter who later worked for an insurance claims management company and a descendant of the founder of Sparrows Point, died of complications from a stroke Sept. 3 at Warwick Forest Retirement Community in Newport News, Virginia. She was 80.

“I came from Detroit, and had finished journalism school in New York, and went to work for Gannett. I didn’t know anybody, but Dottie took me under her wing, and became a great mentor to me,” Rhoda Weiss, a magazine editor based in Los Angeles, said.

“She was older, experienced and just an amazing writer. She was an experienced researcher and always dug deep into a story,” Ms. Weiss said. “She worked hard about learning everything she could about the topic.”

Dorothy Talmadge Sparrow, daughter of C. Edward Sparrow Jr., a director at Westinghouse Electric Co., and Margaret Elizabeth Willis Sparrow, a writer and genealogist, was born in Baltimore and raised on St. Georges Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.

Her paternal grandfather was C. Edward Sparrow Sr., The Baltimore Sun’s sports editor in the 1930s.

She was a descendant of Thomas Sparrow Jr., who arrived in Baltimore in 1649. Around 1652, Thomas Sparrow was presented a land grant from Cecilius Calvert, the second Lord Baltimore, and settled and built a house, Sparrow’s Nest, in what is now Sparrows Point.

Ms. Sparrow, whose genealogical roots go deep into Maryland and Revolutionary War history, was also related to Adam Shipley, who landed in Annapolis in 1668.

After graduating in 1961 from the old Eastern High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in 1965 in social work from the University of Baltimore.

“She worked as a social worker until a patient threatened to stab her and that’s when our father told her to get out,” her sister, Constance “Connie” Norris Sparrow of Annapolis, said. “So, she became a newspaper reporter.”

Known as “Dottie,” Ms. Sparrow joined the staff of the White Plains Reporter Dispatch, now The Journal News, in White Plains, New York.

Assigned to what was then known as the women’s pages and society section, Ms. Sparrow specialized in celebrity interviews.

“She was just an amazing reporter, who during interviews, made people feel comfortable and put them at ease,” Ms. Weiss said. “Because she was well-prepared, she could ask the probing and challenging questions that the person didn’t expect, but she got the tough questions answered, and did it with such kindness and balance.”

Ms. Sparrow taught Ms. Weiss several valuable journalism lessons.

“To see both sides of an issue, and Dottie was so committed to that, and she gave them both the same amount of words. She treasured each side and no one ever knew what side she stood on,” Ms. Weiss said.

“The other thing she said was that ‘Every word has to mean something’ and ‘No matter what, never be lazy about anything you write,’” she said. “These were lessons all us learned from her and she was so committed to whatever she was involved in.”

Ms. Sparrow then moved to North Carolina where she continued working in journalism until being named public relations director at Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

In 1974, she joined Crawford & Co., an insurance claims management company, in the firm’s Fayetteville office as a casualty adjuster.

Ms. Sparrows’ duties included handling casualty claims related to products, environmental, pollution fraud, assaults and murders.

“She was such a hard worker and was on call 24/7. She’d drive through storms to get to a case,” Ms. Weiss said. “But her journalism background helped her with her job. She had to interview people at what were challenging and frightening times for them. She showed them sympathy and got the information.”

From 1976 to 1989, she worked out of the company’s Newport News office, and from 1989 until retiring in 2021, had been assigned to the company’s Virginia Beach office, where she was a general adjuster.

Her professional memberships included the Virginia State Claims Association and Peninsula Claims Association.

A Yorktown, Virginia, resident, Ms. Sparrow, whose father had served in the Navy during World War II, maintained an interest in military matters. She taught English as a second language to military spouses.

She was also active with the USO. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, vice president of the Huguenot Society and a member of several genealogical societies.

Ms. Sparrow enjoyed entertaining and was an avid tennis, bowling and bridge player.

“Dottie was sweet, wonderful outgoing and a good friend to all,” her sister said. “And she was much loved.”

Graveside services were held Tuesday at Loudon Park Cemetery.

In addition to her sister, she is survived by cousins.