Dorothy P. Lykos, a former X-ray technician who later worked in her husband’s Timonium pharmacy, dies

“One of the things I remember most, was when I was in law school and I worked there one day a week,” Judge Fader recalled. “Nick asked me to work for him for a couple of days. He had to go to Philadelphia, but didn’t tell me the reason was that he was going to propose to Dorothy. When he came back, he said, ‘Guess what? I got engaged to Dorothy, and she’s going to marry me.’ And what a great couple they were.”