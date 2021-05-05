Doris T. Slack, funeral home president and Howard County Women’s Hall of Fame member, dies

“My mother once had a minimal involvement in the daily business of the [funeral] home that after becoming its president, that all changed. She learned on the fly and managed the business side. She was an astute fiscal manager. She would sit at her kitchen table late into the night working the books. She grew up with very little and she was very aware of the penny. She thought, ‘Watch the pennies and the dollars will take care of themselves.’ She came from a tenant-farming background and her dresses were once made from feed sacks.”