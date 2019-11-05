Donna Elise Tynes, who taught home economics at Long Reach High School in Columbia, died of a cardiovascular disease Oct. 28 at her home near Catonsville. She was 54.
Born in Baltimore and raised in Lochearn, she was the daughter of Donald Tynes Sr., the retired human relations director of the University of Maryland, and his wife, Carolyn Barnes, a Social Security Administration administrator.
She was a 1983 graduate of Woodlawn Senior High School and earned a bachelor’s degree at Virginia State University and a master’s degree at Bowie State University.
Ms. Tynes initially worked for the MCI Corp. in Baltimore. She transferred to its Dallas location, then changed careers and began teaching.
“She told me she missed Baltimore and wanted to come home,” her father said. “She was outgoing and never gave me a moment’s trouble.”
'She always liked to cook and she followed the recipe exactly," he said. “She loved teaching and was always talking about her students."
She initially taught in Prince George’s County and later moved to Long Reach, where she taught home economics and family and consumer science. She joined its faculty nearly 15 years ago.
“Ms. Tynes was a beloved member of Long Reach High School community. Her compassion, kindness, and love for her students was evident every day,” said Joshua R. Wasilewski, the Long Reach principal. “She was a role model, always setting a positive example for her students and colleagues. I am forever grateful to have known such a talented and caring teacher. She will be truly missed by our entire school community.”
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Waters African Methodist Episcopal Church, 417 N. Aisquith St. in Baltimore. She was a member of Reid Temple AME Church.
In addition to her father, survivors include her brother, Donald Tynes Jr. of San Jose, California, and a nephew, Matthew D. Tynes of Newcastle, Delaware.