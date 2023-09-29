Dr. Donlin Martin ‘Don’ Long, pioneer in pain treatment and first head of Hopkins’ neurosurgery department, dies

Dr. Donlin Martin “Don” Long, a medical pioneer in pain treatment who was the first head of Johns Hopkins Medicine’s neurosurgery department, died Sept. 19 while fly-fishing at a weekend home in Pennsylvania. The North Baltimore resident was 89.

His son, David Bradford Long, said Dr. Long apparently suffered a fall near one of his favorite streams.

Hopkins colleagues said Dr. Long was regarded for his neurosurgical skills and role in pain reduction research. He was also recalled as a gifted teacher.

“Dr. Long was an eminently patient and skillful mentor to a generation of neurosurgeons. His trainees have gone on to lead neurosurgery departments across the country in university and community practices,” Dr. Neal Naff, who studied with Dr. Long from 1991 to 1998, said. “He once told me, ‘Neal you can do anything you want in neurosurgery, but you can’t do it all.’ I replied ‘But Dr. Long, you have done it all.’”

Dr. Long was credited with establishing Hopkins’ neurosurgery department in 1973.

“Don Long was a true Renaissance man and an innovative, master neurosurgeon who nurtured generations of neurosurgical leaders who have transformed our field,” Dr. Henry Brem, the department’s director, said.

Dr. Long established “centers of expertise” that enabled patients to see specialists in neurology, neurosurgery and orthopedics.

“Dr. Long and his lovely wife, Harriett, regularly opened their home to the residents for gatherings to discuss the latest research but to more importantly honor the value of family and friendships in professional life,” Dr. Naff, who is Sinai Hospital’s neurosurgery department chief, said. “He was the first neurosurgery chair at Hopkins to welcome to our department the first members who were African American, female, Jewish and LGBTQ. He was a very gentle soul. ... I think the only thing he didn’t tolerate was intolerance.”

Born in Rolla, Missouri, he was the son of Donlin M. Long Sr., a state health department chemist, and Davine Elisabeth Johnson, a schoolteacher. He earned his undergraduate and medical degrees at the University of Missouri. He received a doctorate from the University of Minnesota, where he was also a medical resident at the school’s hospital.

While at Minnesota, Dr. Long and fellow resident Joseph Galicich conducted research that led to the practice of using steroids to reduce postoperative brain swelling.

While earning his 1964 doctorate in neuroanatomy, he also researched the biological structure of the blood vessels in the brain.

Using the then-new electron microscope, he was able to take the first photographs of the cells that form the inner lining of the brain’s blood vessels. He provided images that revealed why brain swelling led to a breakdown of what is known as the blood/brain barrier, according to a Johns Hopkins biography.

Dr. Long’s research at Hopkins into chronic pain enabled him to design the first external transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator — now universally known as TENS — for stimulating peripheral nerves to ease pain.

In 1981, he and Johns Hopkins colleagues announced the invention of the first battery-powered, rechargeable, implantable electronic stimulator. It became a tool in pain management around the world.

Dr. Long collaborated with colleagues at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory to invent an implantable medication pump, now used for insulin in the treatment of patients with diabetes.

“My father never held patents on these devices. He was concerned about patient care,” his son, David, said.

“He also attentively cultivated relationships with his fellow neurosurgeons in Maryland who referred to him some of the most complex cases that came their way,” Dr. Naff said. “Our plans now are to name a distinguished service award for him in honor of his enormous contributions to our profession.”

In a 2004 Sun story Dr. Long said: “Thirty years ago, people predicted pain management was a dead end and advised me not to go into it. It’s taken this long to convince people of its importance — it’s finally becoming a focus.”

Dr. Donlin Martin “Don” Long and Dr. Ben Carson pictured at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1987. (Fred Kraft/AP)

“My father valued culture, travel, and education and was a dedicated lifelong learner,” his son said. He developed a love of opera ... and attended and supported the Metropolitan Opera House in New York for over 40 years. He was a devotee of Mozart.”

Dr. Long traveled widely and was inquisitive about people’s cultures and histories. He also visited national parks, was an avid gardener and liked having flowers bloom most months of the year.

“He loved to plant trees,” a daughter, Kimberley Page Riley, said. “He thought endlessly about green spaces and landscaping.”

“He loved being outdoors, whether it be fishing, hunting, chopping wood or just walking,” his daughter said.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Harriett Page Kallenbach Long; two daughters, Kimberley Page Riley and Elisabeth Merchant Long; a son, David Bradford Long, all of Baltimore; and four grandchildren.

A private service is planned.