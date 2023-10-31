Donald S. ‘Donnie’ Taylor, a retired funeral director and former owner of the John M. Taylor Funeral Home in Annapolis, dies

Donald S. “Donnie” Taylor, a retired funeral director and former owner of the John M. Taylor Funeral Home in Anne Arundel County, died Oct. 20 of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at Ginger Cove retirement community in Parole. The lifelong Annapolitan was 93.

“Donnie was a worker who loved to help others,” said Myelin P. Klobert, who has worked as a funeral director for the John M. Taylor Funeral Home since 2009. “He was hilarious and I loved working with him.”

Donald Steele Taylor, son of John M. Taylor Sr., a funeral home owner, and Arvilla Sommers Taylor, a homemaker, was born at home in Annapolis.

As a young boy, he worked alongside his father in the Duke of Gloucester Street funeral home whose roots date to the 1800s when James S. Taylor, an Annapolis cabinetmaker, would close his shop for several days to assist his relative Daniel Caulk in conducting funerals.

James S. Taylor took over the business after Mr. Caulk died in 1862, and established the John M. Taylor funeral home on the Annapolis waterfront at 53 Fleet St.

The funeral home later moved to its current location on Duke of Gloucester Street next to St. Mary’s Church.

“The funeral home has always had a relationship and history with the Naval Academy,” Mr. Klobert said. “They assisted when John Paul Jones was brought back from France.”

The American Revolutionary War commodore and founder of the U.S. Navy, who was 45 when he died in Paris in 1792, was interred in the St. Louis Cemetery in Paris. In 1905, his body was exhumed and sent to Annapolis aboard the armored cruiser USS Brooklyn.

In 1906, with assistance from the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, Jones’ remains were entombed in Bancroft Hall, on the grounds of the Naval Academy, in a ceremony that was presided over by President Theodore R. Roosevelt.

In 1913, his body was reinterred and placed in a sarcophagus in the Naval Academy Chapel.

According to a Taylor family member who was interviewed for a 1992 Sun article, the Taylor Funeral Home has “buried the majority of officers that are buried in the Naval Academy Cemetery.”

James S. Taylor died in 1919 and his three sons, John M. Taylor Sr., Raymond Taylor and Daniel Taylor, took over the business. John M. Taylor later became sole owner of the funeral home.

After graduating from Annapolis High School, Donald S. Taylor entered the American Academy of Embalming and Mortuary Research in New York City, now the American Academy McAllister Institute of Funeral Service, from which he graduated in 1950.

Mr. Taylor then joined his father and two brothers, John M. “Jack” Taylor Jr. and Robert Taylor, both now deceased, in the funeral home business, and in the 1960s, took over its operation.

In 1978, President Jimmy Carter came to Annapolis to attend the funeral of an academy classmate.

“It was exciting to see the president come to your front door,” Donald Taylor said in a 1992 Sun interview. “He introduced himself to me and my wife and stayed for an hour.”

Even though the business was sold in 1992, Mr. Taylor remained on its staff, and continued working well into his 80s.

“He was always friendly, very sharp, always had a joke, and wanted to help,” said Kim Wiley, the funeral home’s business manager. “He was a very compassionate man who made families feel like they were old friends.”

“He taught me a valuable lesson. He always said, ‘Concentrate on the basics and don’t stress out about what you can’t control,’” Mr. Klobert said.

“It’s nice to keep on going,” Mr. Taylor said in the 1992 Sun interview. “People just keep coming back as long as they are satisfied. We are still serving generations that my grandfather [James S. Taylor] took care of. I think you find in the funeral business that most people have grown up in it.”

A colorful and well-known figure in Annapolis, Mr. Taylor had gained a well-earned reputation for being something of a local historian based on his many years of working with families, and had the ability to remember generations of family histories.

“He was like Google, he knew so much,” Mr. Klobert said. “He remembered where people were interred. He knew stuff you can’t find in the internet.”

Mr. Taylor and his wife, Blanche Colbert, whom he married in 1955, were active in the Annapolis community. They were for years members of the Belcher Society, which financially supported the Anne Arundel Medical Center.

From 1970 to 2002, Mr. Taylor was a board member of Farmers National Bank.

He had been a member of the Annapolis Rotary Club since 1962, and had served as its president in 1968 and 1969. He was also a member of the Annapolis Elks Club and Moose Lodge where he enjoyed listening to music and dancing.

He was a member of the New Providence Club, the Annapolitan Club, the Annapolis Yacht Club and the Annapolis Power Squadron, and hosted many club events at his home overlooking the Severn River.

He was a lifelong member of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Annapolis.

In addition to boating and golf, Mr. Taylor enjoyed presiding over a large vegetable garden and propagating azaleas and boxwoods. He also liked to paint and build birdhouses.

He was also a “skilled crabber,” family members said, and enjoyed hosting poolside crab feasts for family and friends at his home.

His wife died in 2010.

Funeral services were held Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Annapolis.

Mr. Taylor is survived by two daughters, Patty Graefe Sansbury of Annapolis, and Marion Taylor May of Bradenton, Florida; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Another daughter, Sharon Graefe Lyons, died this year.