Donald E. Lee, a self-trained Irvington artist who brought detailed realism to his portraits, maritime and still-life paintings, dies

“Of all of Donald’s career choices, none was as meaningful and important to him as being a professional artist,” according to a family biographical profile of Mr. Lee. “He was a self-taught, naturally gifted artist who went on to hone his skills at the prestigious Schuler School of Fine Arts. He became an ardent student in the methods and techniques of the Old Masters. His forte was realism and he specialized in oil paintings depicting marine and still-life art.”