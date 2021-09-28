Donald A. Cyzyk, retired Baltimore County math teacher and Navy veteran, dies

“He was a very strict teacher, firm but fair,” said a son, Mark Cyzyk of Towson. “He was a famously difficult grader, and if you received an A in his class, it meant you had mastered the math. I worked with one of his former students, Craig T. Turkington, who got an A and went on and became a math major, and later earned a law degree. He then worked as a tech guy in the information tech section at Towson University.”