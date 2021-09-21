Donald F. Campbell, retired Alexander & Alexander vice president and World War II veteran, dies

Donald F. Campbell, a retired vice president of Alexander & Alexander Inc., now Alexander & Alexander Services, an insurance firm, who was a World War II veteran, died of prostate cancer Sept. 12 at his Pickersgill retirement community home in West Towson. The former longtime Stoneleigh resident was 96.
Donald Francis Campbell, son of William F. Campbell, a U.S. Railway Post Office worker, and his wife, Martha Dellman Campbell, a homemaker, was born at home on Brunswick Street in West Baltimore, and was raised there.
After graduating in 1943 from Baltimore City College High School, he enlisted in the Army and after completing training joined the 824th Tank Destroyer Battalion and landed in Marseilles, France, in the fall of 1944.
Assigned to the 7th Army, his battalion fought in engagements in France, Germany and Austria, and after V-E Day, was a part of the occupation forces in Innsbruck, Austria. After the war ended in Europe, his battalion was headed to the Pacific theater when the Japanese surrendered.
In July, Mr. Campbell was awarded the French Legion of Honour medal by Philippe Étienne, French ambassador to the United States, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
After being discharged with the rank of sergeant, he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1950 from Washington College and obtained a degree from University of Baltimore Law School in 1967, but never practiced law.
Mr. Campbell began his career in 1954 with what is now Alexander & Alexander Services, an insurance firm, working in the mailroom, and rose to become a broker and vice president. He retired in 1989.
For more than 24 years, Mr. Campbell volunteered for Catholic Charities picking up donations of food from stores and delivering it to Our Daily Bread three times a week, whether rain, shine, sleet or snow, nothing deterred him from completing his mission. His family estimated that during this time he had made 3,850 deliveries and had driven more than 154,000 miles.
He also volunteered for the Tenant Advocacy Project and the External Diploma Program in the early 1990s.
Family members said they heard from people who recalled his many acts of kindness, such as buying Christmas presents for a woman who worked at BJs who was injured in an automobile accident, and purchasing a TV and cellphone for a man who worked at Our Daily Bread who had to retire because of poor health, and was left bedridden and otherwise wouldn’t have been able to remain in regular contact with his family.
An avid golfer, he joined the Country Club of Maryland in 1976 and was one of the driving forces behind the purchase of the club in 1999 by members. He hit a hole-in-one in 1993 and had earned the distinction of being the club’s oldest member still golfing at 95.
He was a communicant and lector at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church in Rodgers Forge, where a Mass of Christian Burial was offered Wednesday.
Latest Obituaries
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, the former Nancy Crabtree; three daughters, Julie C. Kellar of Glyndon, Laura C. Mulieri of Arlington, Virginia, and Elizabeth M. Mog of Ontario, California; and six grandchildren.