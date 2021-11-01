Richard ‘Dick’ Szymanski, former Baltimore Colts player who won 3 NFL championships and later served as general manager, dies at 89

“If he saw me struggling, he would say, ‘You know what you’re doing, right?’” said Mr. Curry, who played with the Colts from 1967-72. “And then he would show me how I was ducking my head or stepping with the wrong foot or whatever it was. He would say, ‘Let’s stay around here after practice and let me show you,’ and he would. It’s not that the other guys were hostile. They just weren’t going to take the time to show a new guy what to do. It didn’t occur to them. But in this case, he went out of his way to be gracious and helpful.”