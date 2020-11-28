Rev. Richard T. Lawrence, former St. Vincent de Paul pastor and advocate for the poor, dies

Archbishop William William Lori said in a statement, “Throughout the Archdiocese and the City of Baltimore there are so many who mourn the passing of Fr. Dick Lawrence. From our neighbors who are homeless to those who enjoy positions of the highest prominence, he was known for his fierce commitment to living out the Gospel call to love the least among us. May his legacy long be a reminder of the priorities we must keep before us as we strive to bring peace and healing to our City.”