Dianne Ganz Scheper, former coordinator and teacher in Johns Hopkins’ Master of Liberal Arts program, dies

In a letter to Professor Scheper, a former Hopkins student, Rita L. Walters, who is vice president for development and alumni relations at Union Theological Seminary in New York, wrote: “You are simply responsible for my graduate education at Hopkins. Your brilliance at unpacking literature and bringing it to life for this daughter of the red-clay South and the concrete-jungle was beyond the call of duty. But you did so, while allowing me the grace to discover language, and poetry and without apology make it my own.”