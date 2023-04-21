Dennis Reid Hand, father of three who owned Baltimore printing businesses, dies

Dennis Reid Hand, a father of three who founded printing businesses in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, died at his Cockeysville home April 11. He was 57.

Born in Baltimore to Mrs. Mary Lapides, a Realtor, and the late Wallace Dennis Hand, a firefighter, Dennis Hand grew up in North Baltimore’s Homeland neighborhood. In 1984, he graduated from Towson High School, where he met and began dating the former Ms. Laura Hoover.

He received an associate degree in business administration from what is now Towson University, and started a job in sales at Konica Minolta, the Japanese technology firm. In 1991, he married Ms. Hoover. The couple had three children.

Dennis Reid Hand was known for his venison jerky and spatchcocked chicken on the grill.

“He was incredible. He was the best father,” said Ms. Alexandra Hand, his daughter. She described her father as stubborn, but in “the best way possible,” and as a fantastic cook. He couldn’t manage basic meals like French toast or Rice-A-Roni, but was a top chef when it came to homemade soups, smoked meats, venison jerky and grilled delicacies. He passed wisdom down to his daughter on making his famous spatchcocked chicken on the grill, a family tradition.

Mr. Hand later worked at American Roller Co. before founding Handprint Solutions in Reisterstown as well as Federal Hill Printing on Light Street, promotional businesses that he ran for over a decade before selling them in 2012. At the time of his death, he worked as a sales manager for Arnold Packaging in Sparrows Point.

During his career, he also became successful in real estate, investing in properties around Baltimore.

Mr. Hand’s family noted that he was as sharp at home as he was in sales — he was a quick-witted jokester and a jack of all trades, teaching his sons car maintenance and supporting his daughter with home projects.

He loved the outdoors, taking the family to St. Michaels to boat, kayak and fish. He would hunt for deer with his sons, who took on their father’s business skills and sold his famous venison jerky at school.

Mr. Hand bred and raised generations of family German shepherds, and was a “real-life version of Doctor Doolittle,” his daughter said, as he had a strong connection with every dog he met.

Mr. Hand’s family will host a celebration of life at Ruck Funeral Home, 1050 York Road in Towson on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a reception to follow.

In addition to his daughter, Alexandra Hand of Hampden, and his wife, Laura Hand of Cockeysville, he is survived by his mother, Mary Lapides of Cockeysville; his sons, Jonathan Hand of Hampden and Zachary Hand of Cockeysville; and his brother, David Lapides of Federal Hill.