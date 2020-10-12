Dr. Dennis G. Foster, veterinarian who practiced in Dundalk, dies

In addition to his daughter, he is survived by his wife of more than 40 years, the former Carol Hillenbrand; three sons, Dennis G. Foster Jr. of Phoenix, Baltimore County, Mark Foster of Hampton, and Jonathan Foster of Honolulu; two other daughters, Kelly Foster Ballinger and Lindsey Foster, both of Lutherville; 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. An earlier marriage to the former Marguerite Zamerzla ended in divorce.