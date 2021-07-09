xml:space="preserve">
Delores Glasgow Brown, Union Memorial and Johns Hopkins worker, dies

Jacques Kelly
By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 09, 2021 7:50 PM
Delores Glasgow Brown was an accomplished amateur seamstress.

Delores Glasgow Brown, a retired Union Memorial and Johns Hopkins Hospital worker, died of a circulatory ailment June 25 at Northwest Hospital. The Randallstown resident was 87.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Lena and Charles “Frank” Glasgow. She was a 1952 graduate of Frederick Douglass High School.

She married Vernon Mansfield Brown. They later divorced.

Ms. Brown worked for many years at Union Memorial Hospital. She then joined the Johns Hopkins Oncology Center and retired more than 20 years ago.

She had lived for many years on Whitmore Avenue in West Baltimore.

Ms. Brown was an accomplished amateur seamstress. She enjoyed traveling, attending fashion shows and attending plays.

Friends said she was a constant fixture at the Arena Players where she volunteered in various capacities. She assisted in the wardrobe department and made costumes.

She was a member of New Psalmist Baptist Church. She sang in the church choir and assisted in the catering ministry.

Services will be held Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the Wylie Funeral Home, 9200 Liberty Road in Randallstown.

Survivors include her two sons, Vernon K. Brown of Wilmington, Delaware and Mark K. Brown of Baltimore; three grandsons; and four great-grandchildren.

