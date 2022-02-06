Mary Ann Love, former Anne Arundel delegate and first female chair of county delegation, dies

Former Delegate Mary Ann Love, who served in the Maryland House of Delegates from 1993 to 2015, died of complications of dementia Jan. 27 at Morningside Assisted Living in Hanover. The Glen Burnie resident was 81.
Mary Ann Elizabeth Loftus, daughter of Joseph Loftus, a newspaper pressman, and Elizabeth Loftus, a homemaker, was born and raised in West Pittston, Pennsylvania.
She was a graduate of St. John’s Evangelist High School, now Seton Catholic High School, in Pittston, and the Wilkes-Barre Business School.
She was working as a bookkeeper for a furniture store in Pittston when she met her future husband, Josef Love, on a blind date, and married the next year.
“I will miss having her around as a companion, and we were married 60 years,” Mr. Love said.
The couple lived in England for seven years, during which time Mr. Love was serving in the Air Force working in security, and after he was discharged, the couple moved to Laurel and then Adelphi. They later moved to Glen Burnie when Mrs. Love worked at the University of Maryland library.
Their neighbor at that time was Anne Arundel County Council member Ron McGuirk, and Ms. Love became his legislative aide from 1974 to 1982. She then worked as a community service specialist for the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging from 1982 to 1994.
Ms. Love, who was then working in the Anne Arundel County Office of Community Service, was appointed to the House of Delegates to represent District 32 in western Anne Arundel County in 1993 after the death of four-term Del. Patrick C. Scanello.
She was the first woman to represent the district, which includes Glen Burnie, Linthicum, Old Mill, Severn and Jessup.
Mrs. Love won the seat on her own right in the 1994 election, and kept it through four elections, until she decided not to run for reelection in 2014.
“Part of it is my age,” she told the Maryland Gazette in 2013. “I’m tired. I’ll admit I’m tired.”
She was the first woman to serve as chair of the Anne Arundel County delegation, holding the post from 1999 to 2010.
Patrick Armstrong, the former chair of the Anne Arundel Democratic Central Committee, from District 32, met Ms. Lovewhen he was a volunteer with the Anne Arundel Community College Democrats Club in the early 2000s.
“She used to go to the county fair and give out nail files with her name on them to get the word out about her campaign. She’d hand out stickers that read, ‘Keep Love in the House,’ with a big red heart,” Mr. Armstrong said. “She worked hard to win and was quite successful as a legislator. There were not too many women serving in state government when she first came along in the early ’90s.”
Ms. Love and current state Sen. Pam Beidle, and the late Ted Sophocleus, were a strong team in District 32 for many years, according to Mr. Armstrong.
Ms. Beidle said she met Mrs. Love in the late 1990s when Ms. Beidle was running for Anne Arundel County Council.
“She was always a loving person, and you liked her as soon as you met her. She was always helpful to everyone and nonpartisan,” Ms. Beidle said.
Ms. Beidle said she enjoyed her time working with Ms. Love and loved when Ms. Love was chair of the delegation during a time when there were only three Anne Arundel County women, Mrs. Love, Ms. Beidle and Virginia Clagett, serving from the county in the House of Delegates.
“She had a way with people and a gentle leadership that got things done,” Ms. Beidle said. “I miss her a lot. We used to go to dinner after work. I used to see her every day, and our offices were down the hall from each other.”
“I’ll be honest,” she told the Maryland Gazette in a 2013 interview. “When it comes to politics, I do a lot of praying to God.”
At the time of her retirement, Mr. Sophocleus told the Maryland Gazette that “No one can fill those shoes because she has been a dynamic leader for us,” and House Speaker Mike Busch added, “It’s very important to keep love in the House, and she’s done that. She really stepped up to be a great legislator and community representative.”
“When I look back at that little girl from the coal mine country of Pennsylvania and where I am today, it’s a big honor,” she told the Maryland Gazette.
Mr. Love said his wife was very patriotic and loved the flag.
“She is the most loyal person I knew, and I don’t think she had a mean bone in her body,” he said. “She was super fair to everyone, and it didn’t matter what party the person belonged to — she was friends with them.”
Some of Ms. Love’s favorite hobbies included reading, going to Myrtle Beach in South Carolina and attending Ravens games in Baltimore.
“She cast one of the votes to have the [Ravens] stadium built, and I remember it being a close one,” Mr. Love said.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Saturday at St. Bernadette Roman Catholic Church in Severn.
In addition to her husband, who retired from the National Security Agency, Ms. Love is survived by two sons, Brian Love of Glenelg, and Eric J. Love of Severna Park; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Reporter Fred Rasmussen contributed to reporting.