Deborah R.M. ‘Debby’ Dawson, former Schaefer aide

Deborah R.M. “Debby” Dawson, a former aide to Mayor William Donald Schaefer who later worked as an administrative executive at Good Samaritan Hospital, died June 7 from kidney failure at Sinai Hospital. The Hampden resident was 65.
Deborah Ruth Marie Dawson, the daughter of Warren W. Dawson and his wife, Edith T. Dawson, was born in Baltimore and raised on Chestnut Avenue in Hampden.
She attended St. Michael’s School for Girls and after graduating in 1971 attended Strayer’s Business College, where she earned an associate’s degree in business. From 1975 to 1980, she was a medical secretary at the Church Home and Hospital and later worked as an administrative secretary in the Mayor’s Office of Manpower Resources from 1980 to 1985.
“Her admiration for Mayor William Donald Schaefer, 44th mayor of the city of Baltimore, led her to work for his administration in the Bureau of Budget and Management Research. She also worked in the city of Baltimore Office of Employment Development, Office of Communications and Fiscal Unit," according to a biographical profile provided by Ms. Dawson’s family.
After two decades of working for the city, Ms. Dawson retired in 2000.
Ms. Dawson returned to work in 2001 as an executive sales associate at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, where her responsibilities included managing special projects such as the Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Fallen Heroes ceremonies. In 2003, she joined the staff of the Baltimore Museum of Industry, and when she retired for a second time in 2010, she was an administrative executive at Good Samaritan Hospital.
She enjoyed making people laugh, talking on the phone and shopping on the Home Shopping Network, family members said. She was also an avid birdwatcher.
Services were private.
Ms. Dawson is survived by her partner for more than 35 years, Cornelius B. “Bobby” Batten, and a surrogate son, James “Shamos” Fisher of Baltimore.