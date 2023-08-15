V. David VandeLinde, dean of the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering who later worked in England, dies

V. David VandeLinde, pictured at the University of Warwick, enjoyed carpentry and travel. (HO)

V. David VandeLinde, former dean of the Johns Hopkins G.W.C. Whiting School of Engineering who later held leadership positions at two universities in England, died of cancer July 29 at his son’s Cockeysville home. The former Roland Park resident was 80.

Born Vernon David VandeLinde in St. Albans, West Virginia, he was the son of Vernon VandeLinde, a World War II veteran, and Ava Scott, a county clerk.

Advertisement

A graduate of Saint Albans High School, he played on the varsity football team. He earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees from Carnegie Mellon University.

While a college freshman, he met his future wife, Marjorie Park, whom he once described as “full of life and vivacious and very interesting to talk with.” The couple stayed in touch, began to date seriously their junior year and married after graduation on the hottest day of the year in August 1964.

Advertisement

Mr. VandeLinde came to the Johns Hopkins University in 1967 as an assistant professor of electrical engineering.

“My father was outgoing and gregarious and easy to talk to,” said his son, Eric VandeLinde. “He was a confident person. He was never condescending.”

In 1978 he was named the inaugural dean of the G.W.C. Whiting School of Engineering, a position he held until 1992.

In a statement, the Whiting School said: “David was an exemplary leader during a time of tremendous change. He was charged with hiring top faculty, increasing undergraduate and graduate enrollments, and defining the new school’s academic and research programs.”

Hopkins colleagues said the Whiting School grew under his leadership just as there was a surge in national demand for engineers.

He also strengthened research and continuing education partnerships between the engineering school and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory and the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

“[Then-Hopkins president] Steve Mueller chose Dave, who had just been made a full professor to head the department,” said a Hopkins colleague and friend, Mike Karweit.

“Dave was young and he could think on his feet,” Mr. Karweit said. “He was quick with numbers, too. If you asked him about a budget, he was good at it. In an era when computers were being discovered [in the 1970s], he ensured the school had its own department of computer science and created an engineering computing facility.”

Advertisement

“Dave was a negotiator — he was not dictatorial, but he wanted to get his way. He could wheel and deal with the president to get funds,” Mr. Karweit said.

[ Marjorie 'Margie' VandeLinde, mathematician and Roland Park homemaker ]

In 1992 Mr. VandeLinde became the vice chancellor — the equivalent of president — of the University of Bath in England. He was later the vice chancellor of the University of Warwick, also in England, and held the post until 2006, when he returned to America.

A 2002 Sun story noted how the University of Warwick had embarked on a project to broaden the minds of Britain’s brightest kids by borrowing an idea from Baltimore.

“England’s National Academy for Gifted and Talented Youth has been unveiled, with Warwick University administrators and British government officials putting out an all-call for England’s elite students ages 11 to 16,” the story said.

The British program was modeled on the Center for Talented Youth at Hopkins.

Mr. VandeLinde said the university wasn’t seeking to copy the Hopkins program.

Advertisement

“We’re using it as a prototype,” he said. “Clearly there will be some uniquely United Kingdom things.”

Mr. VandeLinde was a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics, the American Society for Engineering Education and the Engineering Society of Baltimore.

Mr. VandeLinde enjoyed carpentry and travel. He also built remote control model cars and airplanes.

“He had a boat and I had a boat, and we would occasionally meet up on the bay,” Mr. Karweit said. “He liked sailing.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 55 Harvey M. ‘Bud’ Meyerhoff was the chair of the Holocaust Memorial Council and a philanthropist. (Baltimore Sun)

A memorial service will be held at noon Aug. 26 at the Stony Run Friends Meeting House at 5116 N. Charles St.

Survivors include his sons, Eric VandeLinde of Cockeysville and Scott VandeLinde of Cary, North Carolina, and four grandchildren. A daughter, Karen VandeLinde, died in 1977.

Advertisement

His wife of 53 years, Marjorie Park, a mathematics teacher and volunteer worker, died in 2017.