David H. Sheppard, former owner of dry cleaning establishments, dies

David H. Sheppard, former owner of several dry cleaning establishments who was active in timber racing circles, died of dementia July 1 at his Lutherville home. He was 92.
David Herbert Sheppard was born in Baltimore, the son of David Heisler Sheppard, who was the founder and owner of Atlantic and Pacific Cleaners on Walker Avenue, and his wife, Caroline Augusta Howard Sheppard, a homemaker.
Mr. Sheppard was raised on Bellona Avenue in the Woodbrook neighborhood of Baltimore County.
After graduating in 1946 from Towson High School, he served in the Coast Guard for two years until being discharged in 1948. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business in 1960 from the University of Baltimore.
He took over his father’s cleaning business and expanded it by adding Majestic Cleaners Inc. on Lawndale Avenue in Roland Park, and People’s Dry Cleaners in Bolton Hill, businesses he operated until selling them in the mid-1990s.
Mr. Sheppard maintained a lifelong interest in timber racing and, with his niece, Margaret Worrall, was a partner in Sheppard-Worrall Stable, and had been an owner of Von Csadek, who was trained by Ms. Worrall’s husband, Doug Worrall, and was the Timber Horse of the Year in 1988 and winner of the 1992 Maryland Hunt Cup.
He also enjoyed riding motorcycles and had been the first president of the Baltimore County Trail Riders Association.
He was also an avid golfer and was a member of the Baltimore Country Club where since 1935 he had been a member of “The Hack,” and the Green Spring Valley Hunt Club. He shot his age twice and had six holes-in-one. He owned a second home in Delray Beach, Florida, and was a member of the Pine Tree Golf Club in Boynton Beach, Florida.
Mr. Sheppard was a longtime active member of the Towson High School Alumni Association and served as its president for a decade. His love of dogs, especially Bichons, led him to an interest in Seeing Eye Dogs for the Blind.
Per his wishes. Mr. Sheppard left his body to the State Anatomy Board of Maryland, and no services are planned at this time.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, the former Suzanne Judkins Titus, former manager of the Mount Vernon Club. An earlier marriage to Jeanne Busick ended in divorce.