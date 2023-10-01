David P. Miller II, first head of Maryland Environmental Trust and a founder of Harford Land Trust, dies

David P. Miller II, an educator who was the first head of the Maryland Environmental Trust and later a founder of the Harford Land Trust, died Sept. 1 at Gilchrist Center Howard County in Columbia. The Tuscany-Canterbury resident was 87.

A cause of death was not available, family members said.

“David, who was a nice guy, worked hard for the land trust for a number of years, and gave a lot of his life to conservation activities,” Peter A. Jay, a Churchville farmer, a founder of the Harford County Land Trust and a former Baltimore Sun columnist, said. “He was a hardworking guy who helped set the foundation for the land trust, which has really thrived.”

Margaret L. “Peg” Nihland, succeeded Mr. Miller as executive director of the land trust when he stepped down in 2006.

“David was not just about preserving open land but also nature,” Ms. Nihland said. “He knew all of the techniques in land preservation and he was prepared from day one when the land trust was established.”

David Porter Miller II, son of Ogden D. Miller Jr., headmaster of The Gunnery School, now the Frederick Gunn School, and Anne Sheafe Miller, a registered nurse, was born in New Haven, Connecticut, and raised in Washington, Connecticut, where his family had moved in 1947 when his father was appointed head of school.

After graduating from The Gunnery in 1954, he spent a year at Sherborne School in Dorset, England, before entering Yale University, from which he earned a degree in history in 1959.

Because he had been in the ROTC at Yale, he entered the Army after graduation, and served with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, now Fort Liberty.

After being discharged, he attended Columbia University in New York City and obtained a master’s degree in 1962 in history.

In 1963, he married Gertrude “Trudy” Beebe, an educator, and moved to Sedona, Arizona, where he taught Latin and history for five years at the Verde Valley School, where his wife taught as well.

During their years in Arizona, they became increasingly aware of the environmental issues and challenges facing the nation.

Abandoning his career as an educator, Mr. Miller reentered Yale to attend its school of forestry, now the Yale School of the Environment, from which he obtained a degree in environmental science.

In 1972, he joined what is today the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center in Edgewater, where he worked until being named the first head of the newly established Maryland Environmental Trust, whose mission is to preserve open land, establish conservation easements on farmland and to persuade landowners to resist development of their land.

Mr. Miller remained with MET until 1983, when he joined the Natural Lands Trust of Philadelphia in its Baltimore office as regional director for Maryland and Delaware, that was expanding into Harford and Cecil counties.

When he was associated with the Natural Lands Trust, he oversaw the purchase of 1,500 acres along the upper Youghiogheny River, which became a designated wild river, from the Pennsylvania Electric Co., now Penelec. The land was later acquired by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

“I had a long association with David Miller since I served on the board of the Maryland Environmental Trust for many years. I consider him one of the founders of the Maryland Environmental Trust,” John C. Murphy wrote in an email.

“When he became the first director conservation easements — a method by which owners of land gave up their development rights in order to foster environmental protection — were a new program and it took his skill to convince owners to agree to never build on their land into perpetuity. Now, the MET has over 1,000 easements protecting 130,000 acres of Maryland land, much of it along the shores of the [Chesapeake] Bay. He got it started,” Mr. Murphy wrote.

By the 1960s, rural Harford County was changing. I-95 had opened, county schools were finally desegregated in 1965, tract housing and malls were coming, while the city of Havre de Grace continued to regularly discharge raw sewage into the Susquehanna River, wrote Mr. Jay, former owner, editor and publisher of The Record in Havre de Grace, in a 30th anniversary piece marking the founding of the Harford Land Trust.

Concerned about the future of land use in Harford County, in 1991 Mr. Miller joined with Mr. Jay, Johnston N. Hegeman, Dr. Sidney Kreider, Mildred S. Krieder and Dr. Albert Owens, in establishing the Harford Land Trust with Mr. Miller serving as its first executive director.

The organization’s first purchase was 145 acres of an undeveloped lake, a tidal inlet, and woodlands near the Bush River. It later established the 103-acre Forest Greens Lake Preserve.

Eventually, the trust would grow to control 12,000 acres of farms, forests and parks while holding conservation easements on more than 1,400 acres and owning more than 340 acres “dedicated to public enjoyment,” according to its website.

“David knew how to listen when it came to dealing with landowners who were very sentimental about their land and the memories they attached to it,” Ms. Nihland said. “He was very empathetic and did all he could to help the landowner click. He wanted to understand what they wanted long term for their property.

“He absolutely left his mark throughout the whole county and he was always open to whatever anyone needed. He contributed a lot and got people thinking about preserving their land.”

When Mr. Miller resigned as executive director, he continued to be available to the organization.

“David was always there as a resource for me and I could always count on him,” Ms. Nihland, who retired from the trust in 2017, said. “He made sure the transition was smooth. He was just an all-around guy that everyone liked and respected. He was also good at conjuring up and finding mutual interests with people.”

Mr. Miller and his wife, who lived on a farm from 1989 to 2015, moved to Winthrop House in Tuscany-Canterbury.

Mr. Miller was a woodworker, vegetable gardener and Civil War scholar.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the chapel of Second Presbyterian Church, 4200 St. Paul St., Guilford.

In addition to his wife of 60 years, he is survived by three daughters, Jeanette T.M. Nazarian of Catonsville; Sarah Sheafe Miller of Brighton, Massachusetts, and Laura Daniell Miller of West Palm Beach, Florida; two brothers, Ogden Dayton Miller of Chattanooga and Dwight Daniell Miller of Cambridge, Massachusetts; five grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.