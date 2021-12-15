David A. Carney, noted land-use attorney and founder of Columbia-based Carney, Kelehan, Bresler, Bennett & Scherr, dies

“Those who have heard of Dave’s passing, be they developers, lenders or opposing counsel, have said that Dave brought more to the table than just legal expertise — he brought a commitment to solve any difficult problems that were preventing settlement with collaboration. Knowing that committing to the deal, not just insisting that one side win, was the way to closure,” Mr. Kelehan said in a biographical profile of Mr. Carney. “His commitment to that collaboration informs the practice in our entire firm to this day.”