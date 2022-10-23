David L. Bavar, founder of Bavar Properties Group, dies

David L. Bavar, founder of Bavar Properties Group who earlier had been a partner in KLNB, a commercial real estate firm and developer, also collected classic automobiles, died of pancreatic cancer Sept. 28 at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. The Guilford resident was 86.

“David was a good man who was very well respected in the business,” said Michael L. Patz, a principal in KLNB. “He was a sophisticated real estate mind, and even though his expertise was more in the industrial sector, he was bright enough and willing to learn about other disciplines.”

Larry Lichtenauer, president of Lawrence Howard & Associates, Inc., a Stevenson marketing and public relations firm, said: “David was revered for his integrity and honesty and those are the values he brought to the business and that’s why he’s the ‘B’ in KLNB and that’s why it’s a powerhouse, and he was part of that.”

“He was a sweet and humble guy who preferred being under the radar, but he spoke softly and carried a big stick,” Mr. Lichtenauer said. “He never made a big deal about himself.”

David Ian Bavar, the son of Gus Bavar, an entrepreneur, Sylvia Bavar, a homemaker, was born and raised in Jamestown, New York, where he graduated from Jamestown High School.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1957 in accounting from Penn State University, and two years later, a master’s degree in business from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Bavar moved to Baltimore after graduating from Penn State and briefly went to work in the accounting firm of Burke, Landsberg and Gerber before joining what is now Manekin LLC, a real estate investment management and operating company.

After leaving Manekin in 1971, where he had worked for 22 years, Mr. Bavar joined Allen Kayne, Bob Levin and Bob Neilson as a partner to lead the office and industrial division and develop and oversee what became KLNB’s investments in a wide variety of commercial properties.

With his partners, Mr. Bavar helped develop and formulate KLNB’s core principles, “including its commitment to independence and its shared ownership model. These are the guiding principles that still exist at KLNB over 50 years later,” according to a biographical profile submitted by his family.

During his tenure at KLNB, the company expanded from just five brokers to 100 brokers with offices in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, family members said.

In 1993, Mr. Bavar left KLNB when he established Bavar Properties Group. Mr. Bavar, president of the business, worked alongside his son, Robert A. Bavar, of Owings Mills, who served as vice president.

“There’s never going to be a better time in my lifetime to be a real estate investor,” Mr. Bavar told The Sun in a 1993 article when he established his firm. “It’s like Bernard Baruch said, buy when no one else is buying.”

The Lutherville-based company owns office, warehouse flex, retail, self-storage and multi-family projects in Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Orlando, Florida, with more than 2.5 million square feet under its control. In a joint arrangement with KLNB, his former company manages a large portion of the leasing of its portfolio of properties.

“David had a certain rapport with his customers and was very calculated in his decision making. He definitely had fire in his belly and was a competitive person, but I never saw him get hot under the collar when it came to making a decision,” Mr. Patz said.

“He was never one to pull the wool over the eyes of a client and he didn’t want it to happen to him, because he looked at it as a relationship. It just wasn’t about money, not that he didn’t want to make money, he did, but it was about making a relationship for the long haul,” he said.

Mr. Bavar had not retired at his death.

He was a member of the Society of Industrial Realtors and the National Association for Industrial and Office Parks. He was the past recipient of the Maryland chapter NAIOP Lifetime Achievement Award.

Active locally in Baltimore, he served on the board of Goucher College and Temple Oheb Shalom. He was also involved with Catholic Charities of Baltimore, Associated Jewish Charities and McDonogh School. In Florida, he had been on the board of Asolo Repertory and the Bayfront Planning Commission, both in Sarasota.

A resident of the Warrenton Condominiums in Guilford, Mr. Bavar and his wife of 53 years, the former Betty-Jean Axel, live part of the year at a second home they own in Longboat Key, Florida.

Mr. Bavar collected classic vintage automobiles. His collection included a forest green 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II, which he enjoyed driving, and a cherry red 1932 Packard Drophead Coupe.

Other pastimes included photography and playing golf. He was a member of the Suburban Club and the Center Club.

Services were held Oct. 2 at Sol Levinson & Bros. in Pikesville.

In addition to his wife and son, Mr. Bavar is survived by a daughter, Adrienne Bavar of San Francisco; and two grandchildren.