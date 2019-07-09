David W. Barton Jr., former Baltimore City Planning Commission chair, dies

Born in Baltimore and raised in Ruxton, he was the son of David W. Barton Sr., founder of the Barton-Gillet financial printing firm, and his wife, Sally Willson Gordon. He attended St. James School in Hagerstown and enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1941. As part of his training on the V-12 Bill, he attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a first lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps and served two tours of duty in World War II and the Korean War. He left military service in 1952.