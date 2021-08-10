Daniel P. Rexford, former Erickson Retirement Communities marketing executive and lifelong fitness enthusiast, dies

“Dan always said the first step to successful marketing was making sure all of our existing residents feel like they made a great choice and have received good value,” Mike Serio, a marketing executive at Erickson, who worked under Mr. Rexford for eight years, wrote in an email. “But what Dan excelled at was the selling the lifestyle to new residents with a combination of steady television and newspaper advertising, our own monthly newspaper mailed to almost a million people, and monthly lunches so potential residents could come in and get a taste of what they will be moving into.”