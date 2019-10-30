Dagmar Joeres Miller, a retired Pikesville Senior High School English teacher who was a Wyman Park community activist, died of dementia Sept. 28 at the Broadmead Retirement Community in Cockeysville. The former Gilman Terrace resident was 78.
Born in Stuttgart-Bad Cannstatt, Germany, she was the daughter of Friedrich-Karl Joeres, a mechanical engineer, and his wife, Hildegard, who later worked in the fabrics and leather goods section at Hutzler’s department store.
In an interview, Ms. Miller recalled hearing World War II raid sirens which caused her mother with three small children to rush to a nearby bomb shelter.
A family obituary said that as the Allied bombing of urban centers got more intense, the family evacuated to the farming village of Obergröningen in 1943. After the war, her father, who had scientific and technical skills valuable to the U.S., emigrated to Baltimore with his wife and children in 1953 as part of a U.S. Department of Defense program.
She lived in Glen Burnie with her parents and was a 1958 graduate of Glen Burnie High School.
Her brother, Erhard Joeres, a resident of Madison, Wisconsin, said his sister came to America speaking no English. With help from new school friends, she quickly learned the language.
“She was very much a people person and engaged in life,” her brother said. “She was a dog walker and got to know all the other dog walkers in the neighborhood.”
She earned a degree in English at McDaniel College. She also had master’s degrees in modern studies from Loyola University Maryland and in public administration from the Johns Hopkins University.
She taught English, speech and drama at Pikesville High School for several years in the 1970s. She was director of medical administration and education at Sinai Hospital until 1995. She was then an administrator in the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. She was also a substitute teacher at Baltimore School For the Arts.
She loved to read, and supported local theater. Occasionally she had small roles with Theatre Hopkins and the old Baltimore Opera Company.
She was a past president of the Wyman Park and the Greater Homewood community associations and was active in the old Baltimore City Fair.
A life celebration will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 23 at Broadmead, 13801 York Road, Cockeysville.
In addition to her brother, survivors include two sons, Erik Miller of University Park and Tyler Miller of Brooklyn, NY.; two other brothers, Manfred Joeres of Olympia, Washington and Peter Joeres of Leinfelden, Germany; and three grandchildren. Her marriage to Paul Miller ended in divorce.