Cornelius J. ‘Neil’ Behan, Baltimore County Police chief known nationally for community outreach and gun control advocacy, dies

Cornelius J. “Neil” Behan, who led the Baltimore County Police Department for 17 years and was known nationally for promoting community policing strategies and gun control, died Friday at his home in Towson. He was 97.
He joined the county police department in 1977, recruited from a top post in the New York Police Department. At the time, he was seen as a candidate to succeed that city’s police commissioner, but told The New York Times, “I have an opportunity to become chief of an agency, and you don’t get opportunities like that too often.”
Mr. Behan went on to be credited with reorganizing and modernizing the 1,400-member department as its chief, and to be seen as an innovator in crime prevention.
His work included establishing Community Oriented Police Enforcement units that became national models, seeking to better listen to residents, ease tensions and fears, and solve problems at the root of public safety concerns. And under Mr. Behan, county officers were first equipped with bulletproof vests and with 9 mm semiautomatic handguns instead of revolvers, as more powerful and deadly firearms became more common on the street — a concern Behan spoke out about often.
When Mr. Behan retired in 1993, then-County Executive Roger B. Hayden told The Sun the chief transformed the department “into not only a strong crime-fighting organization but also an excellent crime-preventing organization.”
Over the years, he was recruited to apply to become the top cop in cities around the country, including Los Angeles, Chicagoand New York, where search committees twice recommended him for commissioner, according to Sun archives. He was also encouraged to take roles as Maryland State Police superintendent and state secretary of corrections, but remained in Baltimore County.
“He was as well respected as any police chief in the country during his tenure in Baltimore County,” said Donald P. Hutchinson, who served as county executive from 1978 to 1986.
Mr. Behan was so vocal with concerns about the proliferation of powerful guns in the United States, he faced pointed criticism from the National Rifle Association.
As he lobbied against federal legislation that loosened restrictions on the sale of guns and ammunition in 1986, the group sent mailings to thousands of Maryland residents calling him “a New York City import” who “is hard at work undermining your gun rights,” The Washington Post reported.
But Mr. Behan didn’t back down, telling the Post: “Twenty thousand people die every year from handguns. We don’t need any legislation that makes guns more available.”
After his retirement, he continued to promote gun control and better policing, serving as a liaison to Congress and state legislatures for the Major Cities Chiefs Association, and as an executive in residence at the Johns Hopkins University.
Funeral arrangements are pending, said Mr. Behan’s daughter, Mary Behan Fields.
Behan is survived by his children, Carol Tucci, Elaine Behan, Neil Behan, Fields and Kathleen Brunner; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
His wife of more than 70 years, Patricia Behan, died Dec. 28. He attended her funeral the day before his death.
