Corinna Sullivan Willis, longtime Baltimore pastor who counseled ministers and traveled the world, dies at 100

The Rev. Corinna Sullivan Willis, a pioneering Baltimore evangelist and pastor who celebrated her 100th birthday last month, died of complications from kidney failure March 12 while in hospice care at Sinai Hospital.

An early female member of the clergy who spoke up for civil rights, the Rev. Willis was remembered as a powerful voice in the West Baltimore church community who preached around the world and later served as a “living library” to up-and-coming ministers.

The Rev. Willis was born in Williamstown, South Carolina, to Ira Williams, a cook for the U.S. Navy, and Ozella Sullivan. When the Rev. Willis was 2 years old, her family moved and settled into a home in Madison Park in West Baltimore. As a child, she worked at her mother’s dry cleaning business near Bolton Hill, one of the first in the area to be owned and operated by a Black woman.

The Rev. Willis met her husband, the late Randolph B. Willis, while attending Frederick Douglass High School, and the high school sweethearts married shortly after both graduated. Randolph Willis worked at the Seagram-Calvert Distillery in Dundalk, and was the maternal uncle of U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who spoke at the Rev. Willis’ funeral in late March.

The young couple settled into a rowhouse in the Easterwood neighborhood and had two children, the late Randolph R. Willis and the late Elinor Pecora Willis Bell.

Randolph B. Willis, left, poses with his wife, Corinna Sullivan Willis, their son, Randolph R. Willis, and his wife, Deloris Willis. (courtesy: Lawrence A. Bell III)

As a parent, grandparent and pastor, the Rev. Willis was known for her compassion, as well as her sternness regarding morals and religion, her grandson, former Baltimore City Council President Lawrence A. Bell III, said.

“She would not hold off at all,” Mr. Bell, who placed third in the 1999 Democratic race for Baltimore mayor, said.

Corinna Sullivan Willis and her grandson, Lawrence A. Bell III, who once served as Baltimore City Council president. (courtesy: Lawrence A. Bell III)

The Rev. Willis attended the Cortez Peters Business College, and went on to work on an assembly line at the Westinghouse Electric Corp.’s electronics systems division in Linthicum.

Moving into her 40s, the Rev. Willis was called into ministry and began teaching others to pray, traveling on missions to the Caribbean after she was ordained as an evangelist in 1968. Throughout the 1970s, she trained for her calling through the Morris Cerullo School of Ministry and correspondence courses through the Rhema Bible Training Center.

She became ordained as a pastor in 1980 and promptly founded the Gethsemane Resurrection Church of God at Walbrook Avenue and Monroe Street. Soon after her husband’s death in 1984, that church merged with the Church of the Risen Savior, which later became the New Creation Christian Church. The Rev. Willis was appointed by the Revs. Aaron B. Claxton and Deborah Claxton to be the associate pastor of the North Baltimore church, which soon after moved to its current location in the Frankford neighborhood.

The Rev. Willis became close companions with the Claxtons, who saw her value and determination at a time when female church leadership was less accepted.

“She didn’t give time and energy to the critics, she focused on the followers,” said the Rev. A. Bryan Claxton Sr., the Rev. Aaron Claxton’s son who started leading New Creation’s congregation in 1991 as his parents began to preach around the world with the Rev. Willis. He noted that while the Rev. Willis came off as a quiet, gentle woman, she brought a powerful presence to the pulpit.

“She was the definition of ‘speak softly, but carry a big stick,’” the Rev. Claxton said.

Corinna Sullivan Willis was a longtime Baltimore pastor who mentored up-and-coming ministers throughout the area. (courtesy: Lawrence A. Bell III)

She started the church’s noonday prayer circle ― a faithful break during the Wednesday lunch hour ― which continues remotely at the church to this day. She was also known for her high-pitched singing voice, which the Rev. Claxton said would also flare when she was preaching and became happily excited, and her laughter.

“When she laughed, you just had to smile, it was infectious, it got your attention and she knew it,” the Rev. Claxton said.

As a pastor, the Rev. Willis was known for her command of the Bible, her focus on helping those who were not in touch with their faith and her desire to heal families.

The Rev. Willis continued teaching faith after she relocated to North Carolina in 1992 to care for her aunt, and families from Baltimore continued to call for her wisdom. She began traveling abroad to preach throughout the Caribbean, West Africa, Israel, Jordan, England and Canada.

While in Baltimore, she was an adviser to those with a calling to ministry. Her grandson recalled mentees stopping by at all hours of the day and night for spiritual counseling.

“She had tremendous knowledge. She was a living library,” the Rev. Claxton said. “And she was not afraid to say, ‘I don’t know, but I can find out.’”

Corinna Sullivan Willis, right, and her daughter, Elinor Pecora Willis Bell, who died in 2022. (courtesy: Lawrence A. Bell III)

As the Rev. Willis aged, congregants and fellow clergy came to pray to her, and she would pray back to them. She started to prophesize she would live to 100 years of age, and was joined at her bedside by family, clergy members and churchgoers when she hit the milestone in February.

The Rev. Willis was preceded in death by her husband, as well as her two children.

In addition to Mr. Bell, she is survived by her grandchildren, Dr. Treva E. Willis Wright of Sandy Spring, Randolph E. Willis of Gywnn Oak and Marshall C. Bell of Baltimore; as well as her great-grandchildren, Tyler A. Bell, Kyle Tribble, Jordan Bell and Corinne I. Wright.

The Rev. Willis’ funeral services were held at New Creation Christian Church and Howell Funeral Home in late March, and she was buried with family at Arbutus Memorial Park.