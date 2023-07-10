Conrad Acton Jr., Baltimore Police Department patrolman and Navy veteran, dies

Conrad Acton Jr. devoted his life to finding homes for stray dogs and cats.

Conrad Acton Jr., a former Baltimore City Police Department patrolman and Naval veteran, died June 13 at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, West Virginia of complications after a fall. He was 74.

Mr. Acton died with his wife of 39 years, Tammy, by his side.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Dr. Conrad Acton and Katherine Acton. His older brother, Jonathan, remembers him as a friendly, outgoing and gentle.

“I am really glad to see Conrad get some of the recognition he didn’t get in life because he was a gentle soul, a good soul. He had no combative streak in him. He wanted to be of service first in the police department, in the Navy, and toward the end, taking in stray animals,” Jonathan Acton said.

Mr. Acton grew up with Jonathan and his younger brother, Allen, in Mid-Town Belvedere on the 1200 block of St. Paul St. His father was an internist and assistant physician in the Baltimore City Health Department while his mother was a Red Cross volunteer.

Mr. Acton graduated from Baltimore City College in 1968. In his younger days, Mr. Acton sang with Up With People, a youth choir that went on to perform at four Super Bowls.

After high school, he briefly attended the University of Delaware before returning home and joining the Baltimore City Police Department as a patrolman in the early 1970s.

Mr. Acton later enlisted in the Navy and trained at what was then the Naval Hospital Corps School in Great Lakes, Illinois.

He served as a medical assistant on the U.S.S Saratoga until his discharge in 1979, when he joined the Naval Reserve.

Following his discharge, he became an emergency medical technician for a private company, where he met his wife Tammy “Tyler” Acton.

The two married on Mr. Acton’s birthday, June 2 in 1984 and remained married for 39 years. They devoted their lives to finding permanent homes for stray dogs and cats. In their free time, the couple enjoyed fishing.

Mr. Acton lived in different parts of Florida and New York, before retiring to Holden, West Virginia with his wife.

“[I would like people to remember him] as a person who didn’t ever see the limelight, but was happy for other people to succeed. He was comfortable in his skin and satisfied himself with being just the way he was, and I’m proud of him for that,” Jonathan Acton said.

Burial services are scheduled for August 12 at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Salem, New Jersey. His ashes will be interred alongside his parents, Jonathan Acton said.

“My brother Conrad’s choice of having his ashes brought back to Salem and interred with his ancestors is, figuratively and literally, a ‘homecoming’ of sorts,” Jonathan Acton said.

Mr. Acton is survived by two brothers, Jonathan Acton of Lutherville and Allen Acton of Annapolis; Jonathan’s partner, Brenda Wells of Lutherville; Allen’s wife, Beth Acton of Annapolis; his nephew, Jonathan W. Acton III of Baltimore; and his niece, Katherine Acton.