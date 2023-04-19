Baltimore native ‘Chef’ Connie Johnson, children’s nutrition advocate and high school track star, dies

“Chef” Connie Jeanne Hitchcock Johnson, a children’s nutrition advocate and personal chef who had been a track star at Western High School and Howard University, died of a heart attack April 13 at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. The Northwest Baltimore resident was 56.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Claude Hitchcock, an attorney and Kurt L. Schmoke administration official, and Jeanne Dougherty Hitchcock, also an attorney and Johns Hopkins special advisor.

She was raised in Northwood and Madison Park and attended the old Mount Royal Middle School before graduating from Western High School, where she was a track star.

She was named an All American National Athlete and ran in the 4 x 400 relays.

“Connie was outgoing and fun-loving, smart and aggressive in what she wanted to accomplish,” her father, Claude, said. “Connie always did things fast. She walked fast. She talked fast. She ran fast. And she was a quick learner.”

As a child she joined a youth track program affiliated with Morgan State University. In a 1984 Sun article, she recalled her beginnings as a runner.

“I was seven years old and a dog was chasing me down an alley. I was outrunning the dog and a man who ran open meets at Morgan every Wednesday, was watching. He invited me to compete and I’ve been competing ever since, I’ll never forget that dog.”

That year she took top honors at the 13th annual Franklin Metric Invitational track and field event in Reisterstown.

“We met in gym class,” said Dawn Kirstaetter, a friend. “She was a loyal, fierce friend and protective. She knew no stranger and could preach the Gospel and swear like a sailor.”

In 1985 her photograph appeared in The Sun as she carried a torch and ran throughout the city to mark the present and former locations of Western High School on its 140th anniversary.

After earning a marketing degree at Howard University, she moved to New York City and worked as an executive for an affiliate of Bad Boy Records.

She changed careers after returning to Baltimore and became a chef at Little Italy’s Ciao Bella and the Prime Rib in Mount Vernon. She was also a personal chef.

“She was upbeat and could connect with anybody. She was open and people were drawn to her,” said her husband, Melvin Johnson. “She liked to help people.”

She started an after-school culinary arts program at the Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary School after her 17-year-old daughter, Bijan Brown, died in 2007 of an asthma attack. She said the death affected her and she was determined to spend more time with her family and ease off the long hours required to work in a restaurant.

A 2010 Sun story said, “The culinary ability of many of the students participating in the Calvin Rodwell Culinary Institute was limited to Oodles of Noodles and microwaving hot dogs. That was before Chef Connie arrived.”

The story said she taught the importance of healthful cooking and appreciation for foreign cuisine. She also focused on plate presentation, sanitation, restaurant management, portion control and budgeting.

“My bottom line is to expose these kids to further their minds through their education,” she told The Sun. “I like the creativity behind cooking. I like to make people happy. It’s a social gathering. It brings families, neighborhoods together.”

She also ran a summer camp at the Liberty Rec and Tech Center.

She went on to be assistant patient services manager for the department of food and hospitality at the University of Maryland’s Midtown Campus.

In a 2020 Baltimore Sun interview, she called herself “the ears and eyes of the patients to the kitchen.”

“When food coming to hospital rooms isn’t perfect, Johnson fixes it,” the article said.

In 2020 she was selected to be a celebrity chef at the Super Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“Connie was a deeply spiritual person,” said her sister, Heather Hitchcock. “Her dedication to the community grew from her strong held religious spirit.”

She also organized a food giveaway in the Mondawmin community during the pandemic. She called her effort “Dot’s Meals” after her maternal grandmother, Dorothy Dougherty.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. April 29 at March Life Tribute Center, 5616 Old Court Road.

Survivors include her husband, Melvin Johnson, who works in construction; two daughters, Kaaliyah Carey and Elisia Bell; two sons, Douglas Bell and Eric Johnson; her father, Claude Hitchcock; her mother, Jeanne Dougherty Hitchcock; and a sister, Heather Hitchcock, all of Baltimore. A daughter, Bijan Brown, died in 2007.