Clyde R. “Dick” Springer, former assistant superintendent of Springfield State Hospital, who was active in numerous organizations, died Friday from complications of dementia at Inspirations Memory Care of Westminster. The longtime Sykesville resident was 89.
Clyde Richard Springer, the son of Clyde C. Springer, a package goods owner, and his wife, Mary C. Winters Springer, was born and raised in Hagerstown. After graduating from Hagerstown High School in 1948, he enlisted in the Navy, serving for four years during the Korean War.
He attended Shepherd College in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, on the GI Bill and earned a bachelor’s degree. He also did graduate studies at George Washington University.
Mr. Springer worked for the Fairfield Aircraft Co. in Hagerstown before moving to Baltimore and taking a job in personnel for the state of Maryland. He was subsequently personnel officer at Crownsville State hospital and business manager at the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup.
Before coming to Springfield State Hospital in Sykesville, now Springfield Hospital Center, in 1970 as assistant superintendent, he was director of personnel training for the state Department of Mental Health and Hygiene.
Mr. Springer retired in 1985.
He was a member of the Boumi Temple Drum Corps, Scottish Rite, Door to Virtue Masonic Lodge in Westminster, Western Maryland Shrine, Westminster Elks and American Legion.
Mr. Springer had served as a member of the Carroll County Commission on Aging, Citizen Advisory Board, and was a past president and treasurer of the retirees chapter of the Maryland Classified Employees Association.
“He was an avid Orioles fan, which was a little tough to be in the last couple of years,” said his son, Richard C. Springer of Davidsonville.
He was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, where he held numerous offices.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at his church, 7538 Main St., Sykesville.
In addition to his son, Mr. Springer is survived by his wife of 32 years, the former Katuria Sandosky; a daughter, Debra Adams of Eldersburg; two stepsons, Harry Sandosky and Jeffrey Sandosky, both of Sykesville; a brother, Donald B. Springer of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania; a sister, Mary L. Coss of Alameda, California; six grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.