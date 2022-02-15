Clyde B. ‘Bernie’ Fowler, a former Maryland state senator who championed the Patuxent River and Chesapeake Bay, dies

Fowler, center with the cowboy hat, smiles as he and a group of supporters wade into the Patuxent River in June 1997 to see how far they could go in and still see the tops of their feet. Fowler, a former state senator, waded into the Patuxent each June to measure how clean the river is. Third from left, next to Fowler, is Carol Browner, then the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Fowler reached 44 1/2 inches that year. (Nanine Hartzenbusch / XX)