Rev. Clarence Weston, of the Redeemed Church of Christ Apostolic, dies

The Rev. Clarence Weston, the chief apostle in a Harford Road church he founded nearly 50 years ago, died Oct. 2 at University of Maryland St. Joseph’s Medical Center. He was 84 and lived in Randallstown.
His family said no cause of death was available.
Born in Leland, North Carolina, he was the son of George Weston, a farmer, and his wife Maggie . He attended public schools in North Carolina and in Brooklyn, N.Y. before moving to Baltimore in 1967.
He became a supervisor at the Baltimore City Department of Public Works' Sisson Street Division in Remington before he retired about 20 years ago.
“My father told me he never called out sick for a day of work -- so much so, that when he retired, he had almost six months leave accrued,” said his daughter, Natasha Watson of Owings Mills. “He was raised in a farming community and carried those those values throughout his life. If you didn’t work, you did not eat. There were days when he went to work sick, but he just took a Tylenol.”
As a young man he attended the Shelton Bible Institute and the Virginia Seminary in Lynchburg, Va. He had served as pastor of the C Street Baptist Church and the Washington Street Baptist Church, both in Lynchburg.
After coming to Baltimore, he earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Baltimore and a degree in ministry from St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Roland Park. He was also named a doctor of theology from from Southeastern University, He was a licensed Clinical Pastoral Counselor and received certification from the National Counselors Association. He was ordained a bishop in 1985 and was called his congregation’s chief apostle.
He joined the Rehoboth Church of God in Christ Jesus, Apostolic on Poplar Grove Street in West Baltimore. He served as an elder and an assistant pastor.
While at the church, he was introduced to his future wife, Ilice Marie Springett, who was from Nevis in West Indies. She later worked with him in his church ministries.
In 1971, Rev. Weston purchased the former Harford movie theater on Harford Road facing Clifton Park and made the building into a church. It is named the Redeemed Church of Christ, Apostolic, Inc.
“My father told the story he bought the building with a check for $100 as a down payment. Then he ran to the bank to cover that amount,” said his daughter, Natasha. “He and some of his friends did the labor to make it a church.”
He was active in the Homestead- Coldstream-Montebello community.
A daughter, Charnita Carr, said her father wanted to do something for those struggling with drug addiction.
“He saw people coming from methadone clinics on Sunday mornings and decided the church should provide them with a free hot breakfast,” his daughter, Charnita, said. “He welcomed them and eventually got about ten of these people to join his church.”
Laureene Eames, the church recording secretary, said, “He loved being with the people -- he was a people person -- and being in that church kitchen making that breakfast. He created a ministry called Fishers of Men. He started an 8 a.m. Sunday service especially for those who might not get a meal later in the day. He served them grits, coffee, toast and 12 dozen scrambled eggs”
Mrs. Eames, who lives in Parkville, said, “He was a faithful, committed servant to his people. He preached the gospel with simplicity and understanding. He would often say, ‘You can walk with kings and not lose the common touch.’”
His son, Elliott Carr, of Owings Mills, said his "father was a humble and meek man. He reached out to people without issues.”
Family members said he enjoyed working with young people and established a charity, Reaching the Community Collectively. He ran coat drives and distributed turkeys at Thanksgiving and Christmas
Rev. Weston played the saxophone, organ, and guitar.
“Anything that was musical, he tried and at least mastered one song,” said his daughter, Natasha.
In addition to his daughters and son, survivors include his wife of 42 years, a retired Provident Hospital X-ray technician; another son, Cedric Weston of Baltimore; another daughter, Jacqueline Williams of Lochearn; a sister, Irene Bostick of Gaithersburg; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. His son, Clarence Weston Jr. died in 2018.
A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. today at his church, the Redeemed Church of Christ Apostolic, 2616 Harford Road.