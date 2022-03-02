Claire R. Sarubin, a dress designer and seamstress, dies

Claire R. Sarubin, a couturier and an accomplished cook, died Feb. 19 of clostridium difficile, a colon infection, at her daughter’s Ellicott City home. The former Pikesville resident was 93.
The former Claire Lou Rosenstock, daughter of Paul Rosenstock, a commercial artist, and his wife, Tyllie Rosenstock, a seamstress, was born in Baltimore and raised in the 2200 block of Linden Avenue.
Mrs. Sarubin, who was born deaf in her left ear, learned to read lips. She also suffered from scoliosis but did not let that hold her back from playing volleyball and practicing archery in school. She graduated from Forest Park High School.
When she was 75, she had major surgery for her scoliosis, which, because of her age, most surgeons would not have attempted. But because she had been so athletic, it was a success, family members said.
“So thanks to tennis in her 30s, aerobics until her 50s, and [Zumba] into her 70s, she was able to avoid being bedridden for the rest of her life,” wrote her daughter, Lisa S. Emmerling, in a biographical profile of her mother.
Mrs. Sarubin learned sewing and styling from her mother, and when she was 16, she worked at Hutzler’s department store making millinery.
At the Maryland Institute College of Art, she was an “A” student and earned a certificate in costuming and hat-making.
“Some things made without a pattern, somethings done without a stitch, and one beautiful evening gown made with one continuous piece of fabric draped and tucked on a model that was televised on TV,” her daughter wrote.
Mrs. Sarubin owned and operated a design and seamstress business from her home and over the years had produced thousands of dresses, other clothes and hats for family and friends.
Her lifelong romance with food began when she was a kid and she would stop in her mother’s kitchen after arriving home from school to see what was for dinner.
Her daughter said that sugar was her mother’s favorite food and that she learned all of her mother’s recipes, which she used for the rest of her life.
Some family favorites were pecan pie, pumpkin pie, chocolate cake, coconut layer cake and rugelach, according to Ms. Emmerling.
Mrs. Sarubin enjoyed growing vegetables for her kitchen and flowers to color her gardens and table, her daughter said.
In 1950, she married Dr. Lawrence D. Sarubin, a dentist, who died in 2011.
She was a member of the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation and had been living in Ellicott City since 2019.
Funeral services were held Feb. 21 at Sol Levinson & Bros. in Pikesville.
In addition to her daughter, Mrs. Sarubin is survived by two sons, Dr. Todd Sarubin of Baltimore and Joshua Sarubin of Cedar Grove, New Jersey; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.