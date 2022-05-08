‘As Baltimore as they come’: Local television’s James ‘Traffic Jam Jimmy’ Uhrin dies

Longtime Baltimore television personality James Uhrin, known to Fox 45 viewers as “Traffic Jam Jimmy,” has died, the station confirmed Saturday night. He was 65.
Fox 45 editor Sinead Hawkins confirmed that Uhrin died of a heart attack Saturday. The station reported Uhrin started working at the station in 1976 and first appeared on Baltimore screens as Mondy the Sea Monster on the “Captain Chesapeake” show.
In recent years, he delivered transit news under the moniker “Traffic Jam Jimmy.”
Fans took to social media Saturday to express condolence for the longtime character.
T.J. Smith, a podcaster, media relations specialist and former Baltimore mayoral candidate, tweeted that Uhrin “was as Baltimore as they come.”