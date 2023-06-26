Christopher ‘Hup’ Hupfeldt, Baltimore native who helped bring lacrosse know-how to Philadelphia, dies

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Christopher “Hup” Hupfeldt died following complications from congestive heart disease June 3 at Bryn Mawr Hospital in suburban Philadelphia. The Roland Park native was 69.

After moving from Maryland to Pennsylvania following his graduation from college, Mr. Hupfeldt became a highly regarded figure in the Philadelphia-area lacrosse scene from running athletic retail stores, coaching and volunteering with club teams.

Born in 1953 to William George Hupfeldt, the last family head of the Esskay meatpacking business, and Nancy Kidder Christie, an interior decorator, Mr. Hupfeldt attended the Boys’ Latin School of Maryland and both Adirondack Mountain School in Long Lake, New York, and Blue Ridge School in King George, Virginia, where he was an all-league lacrosse player and team captain.

Growing up in Roland Park, Mr. Hupfeldt was a jokester who enjoyed pulling pranks on family members, his younger sister, Julie Miller, said.

While still attending courses at Washington College, Mr. Hupfeldt worked as a personal driver to U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, who was at the time a state senator. He graduated in 1977 with a Bachelor of Arts in social studies, and soon after headed to the Philadelphia area. There, he became heavily involved in the lacrosse scene.

Christopher "Hup" Hupfeldt was a jokester who enjoyed pulling pranks on his family members. (courtesy Hupfeldt family)

“We were blessed to have him in Philly,” said Jody Martin, a longtime lacrosse colleague who served in the leadership of USA Lacrosse alongside Mr. Hupfeldt and helped orchestrate the national governing body’s move to its current headquarters in Baltimore County.

Mr. Hupfeldt served as the head lacrosse coach of Germantown Academy for a year in the early 1980s before joining Eagle’s Eye, a women’s clothing company, and starting his own custom apparel business a decade later. While many of his day jobs were in retail, he was committed to lacrosse, playing in and serving in management roles for several club teams throughout his life.

Mr. Hupfeldt was chosen as the assistant general manager of the U.S. men’s national team for lacrosse in 1998, and served as general manager in 2002 and 2006. The team won gold in 1998 and 2002, and Mr. Hupfeldt received the International Lacrosse Federation’s Spirit Award following the 2006 games, at which Team USA won a silver medal.

Serving as a go-between for the national lacrosse leadership and the team members, Mr. Hupfeldt “was a big part of the team’s success” in those years, listening to the needs of both sides and serving as a gentle mediator, according to Mr. Martin.

“It was typical Chris — he gave every bit to it, he worked so hard,” he said.

Skip Lichtfuss, director of the national teams and high performance for USA Lacrosse, described Mr. Hupfeldt’s “selfless dedication” to the lacrosse community as “extraordinary” in a statement.

“It was never about him, but rather those he represented and supported,” Mr. Lichtfuss said, calling Mr. Hupfeldt a “trusted colleague and collaborator.”

“Although raised in Baltimore, his heart, pride and spirit resided firmly in the Philadelphia lacrosse community,” Mr. Lichtfuss said.

Mr. Hupfeldt met his future wife, Carole Walker, through mutual friends who collectively gathered at Al E. Gator’s, a restaurant in Haverford, Pennsylvania. They eventually realized they had each found their special someone after a few years of friendship, Mrs. Hupfeldt said.

“We were a team,” said Mrs. Hupfeldt, a self-described rule follower who melded well with her husband’s extroverted personality.

The couple married in 1990, and later had two sons, Christopher Hupfeldt Jr. and Reilly Hupfeldt, who followed their father’s lacrosse obsession and both played the sport for The Haverford School and the University of Pennsylvania.

The couple’s teamwork continued into business when Mr. and Mrs. Hupfeldt bought Competitive Edge Outfitters, a lacrosse equipment store, in 1998.

“He was thoughtful and kind, and he loved people — he always wanted to find out more about you,” she said. “He was a great retriever of information.”

In a public-facing business, that meant Mr. Hupfeldt got to know the names of his customers and their family members, as well as their schools and preferred teams. But it wasn’t crafty salesmanship, his wife said, it was just who he was.

Christopher "Hup" Hupfeldt volunteered as Santa Claus for the Wayne Business Association in Pennsylvania for 15 years, while his wife, Carole, right, played Mrs. Claus. (courtesy Hupfeldt family)

The love continued into his funeral this month, an event that his wife compared to a lacrosse party with about 400 attendees and four kegs of beer.

“It was like planning a wedding in a week,” Mrs. Hupfeldt said, describing the event as what her husband would have wanted.

Outside work and lacrosse, Mr. Hupfeldt served as a vice president of The Schluderberg Foundation, a charity group run by the descendants of the founders of Esskay meat company.

He enjoyed collecting antiques such as tin soldier figures and sports memorabilia, items that continue to fill a room in the family’s Villanova home, his wife said.

In addition to Miller, of Bethany Beach, Delaware, as well as his wife and sons, of Villanova, Mr. Hupfeldt is survived by his twin sister, Kimberly Hupfeldt of Palmetto, Florida, and seven stepsiblings.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, William George Hupfeldt Jr.; and his stepbrother, Drew Cunliffe.