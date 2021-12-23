Christopher J. ‘Chris’ Beutler, chief vision officer at Renegade Productions and a competitive cyclist, dies

“Chris was a vibrant soul in all of his communities: family, friends, neighborhood, work, cycling, music and screenwriting,” according to the profile. “He cherished relationships with friends from all parts of his life. Chris said, ‘The best memories are the risks that I took to go out and discover myself. Life has been full of many journeys. My message to everybody is to take risks — that’s what’s going to be with you forever. Your friends, relationships, and adventures — that’s what holds value in your life.’”