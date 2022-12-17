Christine Booker Paylor, a retired Baltimore teacher and active church member, dies

Christine Booker Paylor, a retired Baltimore City Schools teacher who was an indefatigable worker for the John Wesley United Methodist Church, died of dementia complications Nov. 24 at a niece’s Owings Mills home. She was 95 and had lived in the Callaway-Garrison neighborhood in West Baltimore.

Born Queenie Christine Booker in Anne Arundel County, she was the daughter of Samuel Booker and Queenie Pitts Booker. She attended a one-room elementary school and attended services at Hall United Methodist Church in Pasadena.

Advertisement

“As the eldest child of their eight children, Christine was responsible for helping her mother maintain the household and tending to her younger siblings,” said her granddaughter Kaci Conaway. “That kind of special responsibility would help her to shape her later life.”

In the mid-1930s, her family moved to a home on West Street in South Baltimore. She attended Baltimore City public schools and was a graduate of Frederick Douglass High School.

Advertisement

As a young woman, she was a clerk at Sandler’s grocery store on Warner Street near today’s M&T Bank Stadium. While working there she met her future husband, John D. Paylor Sr.

She joined the John Wesley United Methodist Church, then located in South Baltimore. After the congregation moved to West North Avenue in Walbrook, she remained with it.

“She was a beautiful person,” said a friend, Gertrude M. Greene. “She had a quiet persona, was soft-spoken and humble. She had a lovely smile and was a peacemaker.

“She was caring and hospitable and lived a life according to a principle, ‘What can I do for others?’” Mrs. Greene said.

Christine Booker Paylor was an active member of John Wesley United Methodist Church.

She and her family later moved to Gwynns Falls Parkway. She earned a degree in education at what was then Coppin State Teachers College.

Mrs. Paylor started her career with Baltimore City Public Schools in May 1951. She taught at Alexander Hamilton Elementary School, No. 145, among other schools.

“We called her Miss Social Butterfly,” said her granddaughter. “She was involved in everything at the church and in the neighborhood. She was the secretary of the community association. In her church, she was in the kitchen, operated the clothes’ closet and sang in the choir.”

“Her former students would always recognize her and be excited to see her while she was out and about,” her granddaughter said. “They would always tell her she taught them and how they loved her as their teacher.”

Advertisement

After retiring from the city school system in 1984, she continued to mentor new teachers at James McHenry Elementary School.

She and her husband lived on Sequoia Avenue for more than 60 years. She volunteered and was secretary of the Callaway-Garrison Association and walked door-to-door delivering neighborhood announcements.

“She had a good heart and never raised her voice,” Ms. Greene said. “She was a model for anyone to follow.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 142 Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the passing game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Dec. 13, 2022. He was 61. (Geoffrey McAllister/AP)

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Mrs. Paylor spent much of her free time at her church.

“There was not a committee, organization or group Christine was not a part of at the John Wesley United Methodist Church,” her granddaughter said. “She was a communion steward, choir member, lay speaker, trustee, hospitality member, kitchen diplomate and a bereavement and restoration committee member.”

Within the family, she was known as “Miss John Wesley.”

Advertisement

She enjoyed shopping with family and close friends, traveling and good conversations that were often about religion or the school system.

[ The Rev. Guy P. Hawtin, longtime rector of St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, dies ]

Her husband of 70 years, John Paylor Sr., a former Western Union and Cat’s Paw Rubber Co. employee and Maryland Transit Administration driver, died in 2020.

Survivors include her four daughters, Evelyn Perry of Baltimore, Deanna Wilson of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Rose Conaway of Baltimore and Angela Jones of Baltimore; a sister, Inez Crowder of Baltimore; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Her son, John Paylor Jr., died in 2012.

Services were held Friday at the John Wesley United Methodist Church.