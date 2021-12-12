M. King ‘Chip’ Hill III, Venable attorney and music enthusiast, dies

M. King “Chip” Hill III, a retired attorney, sailor and music enthusiast, died of a neurodegenerative disease, posterior cortical atrophy, Nov. 30 at his Brooklandville home. He was 67.
Born in Baltimore and raised on Tunbridge Road, he was the son of Milton King Hill Jr., an attorney, and his wife, Agnes. He attended Mount Washington Country School for Boys and was a 1972 Gilman School graduate. He played football and lacrosse.
As a child he learned to sail at the Potapskut Sailing Association on the Magothy River. He remained a dedicated sailor and windsurfer throughout his life. As a recent college graduate, he spent more than a year captaining charter boats in the Bahamas before studying law.
Mr. Hill earned a bachelor’s degree at Ohio Wesleyan University and was a 1981 graduate of the University of Maryland School of Law, where he was the Law Review’s assistant editor. During college, he studied philosophy and religion for a year at the University of North Wales.
He met his future wife, Nancy Barker, with friends at the Corner Stable in Timonium. They later went sailing and found soulmates in each other.
He joined the Cook, Howard, Downes and Tracy firm in Towson. After a merger with what became Venable LLP law firm, he served as chair of the products and personal injury group.
“Chip was intensely bright and he ran his division in an almost invisible way. He brought all the pieces of a complicated legal puzzle together in an orderly manner. He just got it done. He took no public credit for his work,” said Baltimore County Circuit Court Associate Judge C. Carey Deeley Jr.
Mr. Hill had major manufacturers and insurance companies as clients. He also managed or participated in numerous consolidated asbestos personal injury trials.
“Chip was my legal partner for 25 or 30 years. We had a terrific relationship. Not only was he a very fine lawyer, he could handle everything from straightforward defense work to managing massive torte cases. He was also a generous person and a leader in our firm,” said Jamie Dunbar, a retired Venable partner. “He handled work for some of our biggest clients and he did it superbly.”
“When he became ill, he faced his situation with great courage,” said Mr. Dunbar.
Mr. Hill served as a trustee of the Family Support Foundation. He had also been a fundraiser for the Gilman School. He was a past president of the Maryland Defense Counsel and a member of numerous legal organizations.
Mr. Hill wrote “Accidents on Private or Special Roads,” a chapter of the Maryland Automobile Accident Deskbook.
Will Baker, president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, recalled meeting Mr. Hill in school.
“Chip’s father taught him to sail and Chip taught me. You learn about a person when you sail with them. Chip never raised his voice. He was always in control and that’s the definition of a great captain,” said Mr. Baker.
He also said:“Chip extended a personal kindness to everyone. He was an empathetic person who always had a smile and a welcoming hand.”
Friends recalled his affection for sailing and windsurfing in the Chesapeake region. He also enjoyed scuba diving in the Caribbean.
“When we were 21 or 22, we called him Captain Hill and we’d be bounding up and down creeks and found a small seafood spot called Cantler’s Riverside Inn that served steamed clams. For some reason, we ate more clams than the other seafood offerings,” said Bill Kelly, a friend from Gilman School. “Chip was adventurous, fun and he attracted a diverse crew. He was a loyal friend.”
Mr. Hill collected toy trains and had numerous sets running at Christmas. He bought locomotives that reflected Baltimore’s railroad heritage.
Mr. Hill participated in the National Outdoor Leadership School in Lander, Wyoming and often said it was a “life changing” experience. He hiked in mountains and was a skier.
Friends said he was a lifelong student of music and accumulated hundreds of vinyl record albums, which he alphabetized and grouped by genre.
He made trips to hear music at Rams Head in Annapolis and The 8x10 night club in Federal Hill. He also attended the Monterey Jazz Festival and music events in New Orleans and Austin, Texas. He made regular visits to An die Musik, the old Ethel’s Place and the Haven Lounge in Northwood. Wherever he traveled, music was part of the trip.
“He had an appreciation for improv jazz and made me appreciate Levon Helm, the drummer for The Band,” said a friend Dixon Harvey. “Chip was the one who said Levon Helm was really cool. He’d say, ‘Wanna hear some music?’ and I’d follow him. He taught me.”
Mark Farber, a school friend, recalled: “Chip was a family man and he made strong friendships that lasted years. He was unselfish and loyal and a leader of his friends. He was the guy who organized the gatherings and didn’t take credit for it. He brought us together at Memorial Stadium, Camden Yards, sailing and music events.”
Mr. Farber also said: “He was more of a spiritual person than a religious person. He was a generous and kind soul. And he was a true lover of life.”
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Cylburn Arboretum’s Vollmer Center, 4915 Greenspring Ave.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, vice chair of the Cylburn Arboretum Friends; a son, Andrew King Hill of Burlington, Vermont; a daughter, Martha Hill Kelley of Charleston, South Carolina; a brother, Tom Hill of Dillon, Colorado; and a sister, Susan Gebhardt of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.