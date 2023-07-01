Charlotte Deellear Wing, Dunbar principal who championed girl’s athletics and academic standards, dies

Charlotte Deellear Wing was member of The Baltimore Chapter of Continental Societies, Inc., L.A.C.E. and The Coronas. (Handout)

Charlotte Deellear Wing, a Paul Laurence Dunbar High School principal who championed girl’s athletics and academic standards, died June 17 at her Gwynn Oak home. She was 75.

Her daughter, Kimberly Camphor, said a medical cause of death was not available and described her mother’s passing as “natural causes.”

Born in Baltimore and raised in Mount Winans, she was the only child of Charles Wing, who died when she was young, and Deellear Morallis Wing, a Social Security Administration claims worker.

Following the death of her father, her mother married Elijah “Jack” Royster, a Baltimore County Schools worker.

Ms. Wing was a 1966 graduate of Western High School. She played in the school band at her graduation ceremony, where she was recognized for perfect attendance.

She earned a bachelor of science and master’s degrees at Hampton University and completed courses towards a doctoral degree from Morgan State University.

She became a special education teacher at Lombard Middle School and was later a counselor there. She went on to be the assistant principal of Patterson High School.

In 1994 Ms. Wing was named principal of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

A 1999 Baltimore Sun story detailed how Ms. Wing listened to a group of female athletes at Dunbar who raised the issue that women’s sports were not being treated as seriously as the male counterpart.

“The girls received little attention,” the Sun wrote. “While the Dunbar boys were traveling to tournaments as far away as Hawaii, the girls didn’t have basketball shoes and wore hand-me-down boys uniforms.”

The story noted that, “About five years ago [the middle 1990s] several Poets girls approached principal Charlotte Wing about the coaching situation.

“They asked if we could find a good coach and put more emphasis on the girls team,” Ms. Wing said in the article. “But it takes time to find someone who is eligible and who is willing to spend that time. It takes more than just coaching. They have to be willing to put in a lot of time and devotion, because they are mentors to these students.”

Ms. Wing drafted Wardell Selby, who had coached young women for more than 20 years in public recreation, the Baltimore Neighborhood Basketball League, the Amateur Athletic Union and as an assistant at Morgan State.

“She was tough but fair,” said Mr. Selby, who remains at the school. “I was honored and thankful to have her reach out to me. Dunbar went on to win two city championships and six state championships.”

In 1998, Baltimore Sun columnist Gregory Kane praised Ms. Wing’s decision not to allow a suspended student-athlete to compete in a key game against rival Frederick Douglass High School.

“She has shown there are more important things than athletics and championships. Things like discipline and character,” Mr. Kane wrote.

“My mother was a strict principal. Everyone, especially the students, respected her,” said daughter Kimberly. “They whispered when she was walking down a hall, ‘Miss Wing is coming.’ She liked helping her students further themselves and grow. She was a good listener.”

As Dunbar’s principal Ms. Wing also continued a partnership with the Johns Hopkins University to enhance the Dunbar High School Health Partnership.

“This program encouraged students to pursue the allied health professions and other levels of higher education,” said her daughter.

The Maryland State Department of Education honored Ms. Wing for being “an outstanding principal and leader in education.”

She became the Director of School Counselors for Baltimore City Public Schools’ Central Office.

After 37 years of service, Ms. Wing retired from the Baltimore City Public Schools system.

“Her early religious background began at the Mt. Winans United Methodist Church, where she worshiped as a child and during part of her adult life,” said her daughter, Kimberly.

Ms. Wing later joined Epworth United Methodist Church, where she served as co-chair of the 50th anniversary committee and was a member of the staff parish committee.

Ms. Wing was initiated into the Baltimore Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. in 1985.

She was also a member of The Baltimore Chapter of Continental Societies, Inc., L.A.C.E. and The Coronas.

“My mother was a bubbly social butterfly and loved having children around her,” said her daughter, Kimberly. “She had an infectious smile and the gift of personality and friendship that accompanies it. She was also a fashion icon... Her style was impeccable.”

Services were held Wednesday at the March Life Tribute Center in Randallstown.

Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Camphor of Baltimore County; and two grandchildren.