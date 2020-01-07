“He was literally an old-time, unsung hero for kids,” said Dr. Susan Dulkerian, Mercy chair of pediatrics and a member of faculty at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. “He was the consummate community pediatrician and never lost his zeal for learning. He gently led his families toward the best solutions. He used to tell me about the mothers who had called him about how they had lost a teenage child to shootings on the streets. He gave out his cellphone and had time to talk. He would just listen to people. He had a magic, empathetic ear.”